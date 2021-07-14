MSI’s latest all-AMD gaming laptops are coming to the US this summer

MSI has announced a trio of new AMD-powered laptops that are coming to the United States this summer. These laptops are all powered by AMD CPUs and GPUs, so if you’re a fan of Team Red, these may be appealing to you. The new laptops are the Alpha 15, Bravo 15, Delta 15.

These AMD laptops were all announced in the past couple of weeks, but now MSI has given them a release date in North America. The Alpha 15 and Delta 15 were announced last week for the global market. The Delta 15 is the more unique one, because it’s just 19mm thin and it weighs 1.9kg. It’s powered by up to a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and a Radeon RX 6700M GPU, so it’s still plenty powerful. You can get it with up to a 240Hz refresh rate display for extra smooth gaming, and you can configure it with up to 64GB of RAM.

The Delta 15 will be available by the end of July, though MSI didn’t share pricing information.

As for the MSI Alpha 15, it’s more of a refresh of the existing model, which was already an all-AMD laptop. It comes with up to a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and Radeon RX 6600M graphics, so it’s not as powerful. The display goes up to 144Hz refresh rate, and you can still configure it with up to 64GB of RAM. It also has a new chassis design with 5mm-thin bezels around the display.

This MSI Alpha 15 will be available in August for a yet-unknown price.

Finally, there’s the Bravo 15, which was announced earlier in the month. This one comes with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor and a last-gen Radeon CPU. Specifically, it’s packing the Radeon RX 5500M. It’s a lower-end option, but it should still offer solid performance at lower settings in modern games. It has a 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The MSI Bravo 15 is the only AMD laptop announced today that’s already available, costing $899. It looks like there’s only one configuration available, though.