MSI’s new gaming laptops have 11th-gen Intel CPUs, up to NVIDIA RTX 3080, and more

Today, MSI is announcing its latest round of gaming and creator laptops. Obviously, it aligns with the launch of Intel’s 11th-generation 45W CPUs, codenamed Tiger Lake-H.

As MSI notes, these new processors should have a 30% boost over previous generations, but that’s not all. Because while the CPU is faster, it comes with PCIe Gen 4, which has double the bandwidth as Gen 3. That means that everything can be faster, not just the processor. The new chips also come with Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 support

First up is the Creator family. MSI’s roots are in the gaming laptop landscape, but frankly, creator laptops are a fairly new category for everyone. The Creator Z16 now comes with a 16:10 display, which is a taller aspect ratio so you can do things like edit graphics and video with more surface area on the screen. It has QHD+ resolution with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support. The laptop comes in a Lunar Grey color, and it’s made out of CNC-machined aluminum.

There’s also the Creator M16, which is new, with a QHD+ True Pixel screen. It’s meant to be more lightweight. Finally, the Creator 17 has a Mini LED display, which uses AUO AmLED technology. The brightness comes in at 1,000 nits, and it comes in a black aluminum body with a sandblasted finish.

Next up is gaming. At the top of the lineup is the GE Raider series of gaming laptops, including the GE76 and GE66. They actually have what’s called a Mystic Light bar on the front, as you can see from the image above. That’s a full RGB light on the front of the laptop, and game developers can program it so that it works with the game you’re playing.

They come with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 that’s up to 165W. That GPU will power up to an FHD 360Hz screen, a QHD 240Hz screen, or a 120Hz UHD screen.

Then there’s the GP76/66 laptops, which are also packing Intel 11th-gen processors and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. You can get it with up to a 240Hz QHD display.

The MSI GS Stealth series is what it sounds like. It’s a powerful laptop that has a more subtle design. It’s meant for both work and play. It’s getting the usual upgrades, just in case you haven’t noticed the trend yet, with 11th-gen CPU, RTX 30 graphics, and a QHD 240Hz screen.

Finally, we have the MSI GL Pulse, which is more of a mid-tier laptop with up to a GeForce RTX 3060. Then there’s the Sword and Katana laptops, which are more entry-tier, packing up to an RTX 3060.

All of these laptops are available for pre-order today.