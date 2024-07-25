Key Takeaways AMD delaying the Ryzen 9000 launch due to poor initial quality expectations, now new release dates are August 8th and 15th.

The Ryzen 9000 CPUs, based on the Zen 5 architecture, show a 16% increase in IPC, promising better performance and efficiency over Intel.

AMD is ensuring the highest product quality by replacing initial production units to meet full quality expectations before releasing them.

AMD announced the Ryzen 9000 at last month's Computex event, claiming it's the most powerful desktop processor. The extent to which AMD's claim turns out to be true in real-world scenarios was expected to come out this month, as the Ryzen 9000 was originally planned to hit retail on July 31. But plans have now changed, and Team Red will have to wait a few more days for the Ryzen 9000 desktop CPUs to hit the shelves.

Source: AMD

You'll not be able to purchase any of the four Ryzen 9000 SKUs on July 31, because AMD has confirmed that it'll keep users waiting a little longer. To be specific, the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X have now been pushed to August 8th, and the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X processors will now be available on August 15. So, if you want to get the most powerful processor in the lineup, you'll now have to wait a little more than a couple of weeks.

AMD is delaying the launch because it wants to ensure a better and more reliable product. At least that's what the company is saying. Jack Huynh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Computing & Graphics at AMD took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and put up the rationale behind the move. And it goes somewhat like this:

The initial production units sent out to AMD's channel partners failed to meet the company's "full quality expectations". As a result, the company is now in the process of replacing those production units with fresh ones, anticipating that it'd finally succeed in meeting the quality standard.

What do we know about Ryzen 9000 desktop CPUs?

Based on the Zen 5 architecture, the Ryzen 9000 desktop CPUs boast a 16% increase in instructions-per-cycle (IPC) over the last generation. That's a significant jump and indicates a better overall performance. This is not just on paper. According to previous leaked benchmark results, the Ryzen 9 9950X beat Intel's Core i9-14900KS. Ryzen 9000 is also expected to excel at efficiency, something that Intel's Raptor Lake desktop processors are struggling with. With all that said, only time will tell if it manages to become one of the top-performing CPUs.