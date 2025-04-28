Summary Muse Pi Pro offers unique features like 8-core RISC-V processor & PCIe slots not found in Raspberry Pi.

The Raspberry Pi is a fine SBC, but it's by no means the only one out there. There are other options available that do different things, and while there isn't a "best in class" board, they all do something the others can't, which makes it handy for picking one to fit your specific project.

If you want to check out some Raspberry Pi alternatives, why not start with the Muse Pi Pro? This cool little board has a few interesting features on it, and it's well worth a look if the Raspberry Pi 5 doesn't quite have what you're looking for.

The Muse Pi Pro packs a ton of hardware onto a credit card-sized board

As reported by CNX Software, the Muse Pi Pro features some desirable hardware that may suit our next project best. For starters, the board uses an 8-core RISC-V processor, which you can't find on a Pi. If you've never heard of it before, RISC-V is an open-source processor architecture, which makes it especially suiting for SBC tinkerers who love seeing the source for all the hardware and software they use.

The board is more than just its processor. There's also a GPU that supports 20 GFLOPS, an NPU that can hit 2 FLOPS, your choice of either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and a few PCIe slots. Those slots are particularly interesting, as one is designed for storage modules while the other is more suited for 4G and 5G adapters. This essentially lets you put this SBC on a mobile network if your project sees it fit to; very cool.

You can check out the full specifications here:

SoC – SpacemiT M1 (similar to SpacemIT K1, but clocked at 1.8 GHz) CPU – 8-core X60 RISC-V processor @ 1.8 GHz GPU – Imagination IMG BXE-2-32 with support for OpenGL ES3.2, Vulkan 1.2, OpenCL 3.0; 20 GFLOPS VPU – H.265 and H.264 1080p60 decoding/encoding NPU – 2.0 TOPS (INT8) AI accelerator RVA 22 Profile RVV 1.0 compliant

System Memory – 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X @ 2,400 MT/s

Storage 64GB or 128GB eMMC 5.1 flash MicroSD slot (UHS-II) M.2 M-Key 2230 socket for NVMe SSD

Display I/F HDMI 1.4 up to 1080p60 2-lane MIPI DSI up to 1080p60 via 15-pin FPC connector

Camera I/F 4-lane MIPI CSI via 22-pin FPC connector 2-lane MIPI CSI via 15-pin FPC connector

Audio – 3.5mm audio jack

Networking Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.2 module with two u.Fl antenna connectors Support for additional wireless/cellular module via M.2 or mPCIe socket

USB 4x USB 3.0 Type-A ports 1x USB 2.0 Type-C OTG port

Expansion M.2 M-Key socket (PCIe 2.1 x2); used for storage, wireless, or other modules Full-size miniPCIe socket (PCIe 2.1 x1) for 4G LTE/5G, PCIe network modules 40-pin GPIO header (mostly compatible with Raspberry Pi GPIO header)

Debug – UART TTL debug port

Misc Reset, power, and flash (FEL) buttons RTC battery connector Optional

Power Supply – 5V/9V/12V up to 3A via USB-C port (USB PD compliant)

Dimensions – 85×56 mm (Raspberry Pi/credit card form factor. The company also calls this a FEMTO-ITX board.)

Temperature Range Consumer-grade – -20°C to 70°C Industrial-grade – -40°C to 85°C

Reliability – ESD: ±4kV contact / ±8kV air

If you want to grab your own, you can snap one up starting at $146.91 over on AliExpress. And if you're in the mood to check out more SBCs, we have plenty of pieces for you to read. For example, we have these amazing computing devices you can buy instead of a Raspberry Pi 5 and these five powerful SBCs that aren’t Raspberry Pi. You can also check out the best single-board computers in 2025 for a general roundup.