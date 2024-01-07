Key Takeaways MSI Afterburner with Rivatuner is a must-have app for PC gamers, offering GPU overclocking, real-time stats monitoring, and FPS optimization.

Discord is the go-to voice chat platform for multiplayer gamers, providing exceptional VoIP services and a hub for gaming communities.

PC Remote Receiver by Monect allows gamers to stream their PC directly to their smartphone, and it offers on-screen controls and customizable layouts.

There are regular PC users, and then there are gaming PC users. I play a lot of PC games, and I've experienced things most other PC users haven't, like constantly coping with low FPS, managing CPU and GPU temperatures, moving around the backlog of unplayed games to make space for new ones, and dealing with in-game voice chats that are woefully terrible. To help you out, here are six free apps that every PC gamer should use to make things run a bit more smoothly.

6 MSI Afterburner with Rivatuner

For monitoring every stat

To hammer home how important MSI Afterburner is to me, it's always one of the first pieces of software I download every time I reinstall Windows. It's one of the most accessible and easy-to-understand apps for rookies who know little about overclocking. With its help, you're a YouTube tutorial and a few minutes away from overclocking your GPU and getting a free FPS boost.

And that's not all. MSI Afterburner comes packaged with Rivatuner, which is hands-down one of the best performance and statistics monitoring programs out there. It not only tells you a game's FPS but concurrently shows the real-time clock speed and temperature of your CPU and GPU, among many other stats. It's a great tool when you're running a new game and trying to hit an FPS target by changing around the graphic settings or trying to figure out what exactly is causing a bottleneck.

MSI Afterburner With MSI Afterburner and Rivatuner, you can not only overclock your GPU but also monitor the temperatures and performance of your CPU and GPU. See at MSI

5 Discord

All your gaming communities in one place

An obvious addition to this list is Discord. If you play any kind of multiplayer game, having Discord on your PC is a must. Its voice chat feature has no competition and comes in handy when you want to talk exclusively to your friends during a match or if a game's in-game voice chat is just bad.

Even if you don't play multiplayer with your friends, you can join any of the numerous Discord channels, talk to like-minded people, and make friends worldwide. Of, if you're like me, you can create a study channel on Discord, invite some friends, play some lo-fi music, and get some work done.

Discord Discord is a gold mine for gamers who want to meet more people with similar interests. Join existing communities, talk to your friends using Discord's exceptional VoIP services, or create your own servers. See at discord

4 PC Remote Receiver by Monect

Remote play at its finest

I've been using PC Remote Receiver for more than four years and for good reason. As the name suggests, this is an app you can use to remotely control and stream your PC directly from your iOS or Android device on the same network. There's a horde of remote PC apps, with the good ones being paywalled, but none caters to gamers like this one.

With PC Remote Receiver, you can launch a game on your PC, get on-screen controller buttons or connect any Bluetooth controller, and stream games directly to your smartphone. It also lets you control your PC with or without streaming your desktop. With neat features like shutting down your PC with a single tap, getting on-screen controls customized for individual games, and an on-screen mousepad with the option to input every key on your keyboard, it's far ahead of competitors like Steam Link.

PC Remote Receiver by Monect PC Remote Receiver is a free software that allows you to use your PC in its full glory directly on your smartphone. The full keyboard with function keys and the downloadable custom on-screen controller layouts that exist for specific games are some of its highlights. See at Monect

3 Malwarebytes

No-nonsense antivirus

Antivirus software is notorious for hogging your PC's precious resources, crippling your game's FPS, and generally slowing down your PC. Malwarebytes doesn't do anything like that. It's one of the lightest antivirus apps out there. It does what it's supposed to and stays out of the way when it's unnecessary. You don't need antivirus software if you stay away from shady websites, but it's always good to have one onboard if things go south. And being so lightweight, Malwarebytes is perfect for people who want maximum performance from their games.

Malwarebytes Malwarebytes is perfect for gamers who want to protect their PC but don't want the antivirus taking up ridiculous amounts of RAM. Malwarebytes sits in the background and does what its supposed to without overstaying its welcome, which is why I love it. See at Malwarebytes

2 Opera GX

It's not as boring as it sounds

Opera GX, also dubbed the "gaming browser," brings many features that cater specifically to gamers. It has everything a gamer will need: integration of Discord and Twitch so you can talk to your friends directly from the sidebar; a gaming corner that has deals and all the news regarding the world of gaming; pinboards for creating notes, strategies and everything in between; and seamless connectivity between the Opera GX on your PC and phone. It's truly a one-of-a-kind browser that brings everything together in one place.

5 Images 5 Images Close Opera GX Opera GX is built by keeping gamers in mind. Its slew of features like resource control, in-built Twitch and Discord integration and a gaming corner with news about upcoming games are enough to convince you to switch your browser. See at Opera

1 ReShade

Lite-modding that anyone can do

While not exactly an application, ReShade is a post-processing tool that allows you to tweak your games' appearance. It's a bit complicated, but once you learn the ropes, you can add filters to your games to make them look as pretty or as weird as you want. ReShade is installed directly into your game's game directory, with multiple effect packages to choose from.

You can also download preset filters for your favorite games on the internet and apply them without having to tweak everything yourself. One of my favorite effects on ReShade is the comic filter, which makes your game look straight out of a Marvel comic. This one is a must-have if you're even a bit into modding your games.

ReShade ReShade is the perfect modding tool to improve the visual quality of your games. You can find and download one of many ReShade presets for a game to give it a free graphics boost, or play with the various sliders in the ReShade menu until you find the perfect look for your game. See at ReShade

Get playing

Everybody has their preferences regarding the apps they install and their purposes. Maybe you already have these applications or have heard about them but haven't tried them out. You might even have a few recommendations, in which case I'd like to hear about them in the comments. But these six applications are the ones that are with me in every gaming session.