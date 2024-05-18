Key Takeaways Invest in a capable gaming monitor to truly appreciate your games in all their glory.

Upgrade to a fast NVMe SSD for fast loading times and overall system responsiveness.

Use a good pair of headphones to enhance the audio side of things, completing the immersion.

A CPU upgrade (if possible) will boost performance and a wireless controller can provide a superior experience in certain games.

It's obvious that the graphics card has the biggest impact on your gaming PC's performance. Whether you're gaming at 1080p or 4K, the best graphics cards can transform performance from meh to exceptional. But if you're thinking of buying a new graphics card, you might want to know that there are several other components that need your attention if your priority is an excellent gaming experience.

While the GPU is doing the heavy lifting during your gaming sessions, there are many more factors to consider. From the visuals and audio to storage and even the input method, having the right parts can take your gaming setup to another level.

Related 8 PC building mistakes that can ruin your gaming experience Building a new PC is prone to tons of mistakes for a beginner. But the less obvious ones might hurt your experience more than others.

1 Capable gaming monitor

The runway your GPU needs to fly

Close

Your monitor is the canvas on which your GPU paints your gaming masterpiece. Hyperbole aside, it's perhaps the most crucial piece of hardware you should focus on if you're buying (or have already bought) a new GPU. Without the right gaming monitor, all the sweet frames and stellar images delivered by your graphics card will be useless. A 60Hz monitor or even a high-refresh one with a mediocre screen is simply incapable of displaying your games the way they're supposed to be experienced.

Investing in one of the best gaming monitors will go a long way towards getting the most out of your fancy new GPU.

A capable gaming display needs to excel in a couple of different areas — a large enough screen, high resolution, high enough refresh rate, low enough response time, and decent brightness and contrast. With a small screen and low resolution, you'll not be able to appreciate the amount of pixels your GPU is driving. And without sufficient brightness and contrast, the image you'll see will be bland and unimpressive. Investing in one of the best gaming monitors will go a long way towards getting the most out of your fancy new GPU.

Related 7 gaming monitor settings to make your PC look better Taking just a couple of minutes and changing a few settings can make your monitor look much nicer.

2 Fast NVMe SSD

Don't compromise on loading times

Close

With your GPU and monitor out of the way, you might think everything's peachy. But slow storage can get pretty annoying, pretty fast. Despite having a high-end graphics card and monitor, if you're still chugging along on a hard disk (gasp!) or even a slow SATA SSD, you're going to have to cultivate a lot of patience. Slow loading times in games might not seem like a huge deal, but it can quickly get on your nerves. Besides, you shouldn't use obsolete storage on a modern system in any case.

Anything rated close to 3,000 MB/s to 5,000 MB/s will be more than enough for your gaming PC.

This is where a reasonably fast PCIe 3.0 or PCIe 4.0 SSD comes in. Anything rated close to 3,000 MB/s to 5,000 MB/s will be more than enough for your gaming PC. Faster Gen4 drives or the newer Gen5 SSDs won't give you an added advantage as far as gaming performance is concerned, so you can safely go with the budget SSDs for gaming.

Related It's 2024 and PCIe 5.0 SSDs are still not worth it for gaming PCIe 5.0 SSDs hold the key to transformative gaming experiences. If only those promises weren't years away from actually panning out.

3 Immersive headphones

The audio is as important as the visuals