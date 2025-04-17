Dipping your toes into self-hosted projects is fun. It feels like a chore on an SBC, like a headless Raspberry Pi. It's tiring to run commands in Terminal to check the app or service status, CPU temps, or memory usage. With a capable dashboard, you can quickly access self-hosted apps and monitor crucial system information. It's natural to struggle to pick the ideal one from many options. Not every dashboard can effectively free you from that pain.

However, you must carefully weigh the alternatives when you have a Raspberry Pi OS with no GUI. Being the king of the hobbyist and affordable SBCs, it falls short when running multiple services. Nevertheless, you can still enjoy several self-hosted apps on it, like I do. So, I labored through several dashboards to collate self-hosted apps and services locally. Here's a list of five must-have dashboards for your self-hosted apps on a headless Raspberry Pi.

When working with the YAML config files, follow the correct indentation. Otherwise, every single formatting error can break the dashboard.

5 Dashy

Resources-heavy, flashy UI