Thanks to its cross-platform availability, flawless collaboration, long list of features, and active community, Figma is one of the best UI/UX design tools out there. You can even unlock more of its potential with plugins. These powerful add-ons let you create stunning visuals, automate tedious tasks, and streamline your workflow in no time.

Whether you are a UI/UX pro or just starting your design journey, your toolkit is simply incomplete with these plugins. From generating stunning mockups to creating a pitch, these plugins will help you design faster, smarter, and with greater creativity.

10 Remove BG

Whether you are designing a website or an app, you may come across images where you need to remove the background. Instead of using a third-party tool, explore the Remove BG plugin in Figma to get the job done with a single click. It automatically detects the foreground subject and removes the background, leaving you with a clean, transparent image for your website banner or app splash screen.

You no longer need to switch between different applications and maintain your design momentum in your creative flow.

9 Mockuuups Studio

While there is no shortage of mockup plugins for Figma, Mockuuups Studio definitely stands out for several reasons. It unlocks over 4500 device mockups where you can simply choose a frame and create a stunning device mockups in no time. The developer has a large collection of mockups in different categories including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows, PC, Android, and more. You won’t have a hard time finding a suitable mockup for your design.

Mockuuups Studio remains an invaluable tool, whether you are presenting your Figma design to clients or building a portfolio.

8 Photopea

Speaking of the top Figma plugins, how could we leave Photopea out of the list? It unlocks a robust online editor within your Figma workflow. Whether you want to apply filters and effects, add text, crop, or resize pictures, summon Photopea, upload your image, manipulate it as per your requirements, and move it back to your Figma file in no time. Photopea is a web-based professional image editing tool that is completely free to download and use.

7 ProtoPie

While Figma allows for basic prototyping, ProtoPie takes it to the next level with support for complex animations and conditional logic. It blurs the lines between static design and interactive prototypes. You can simply transfer your Figma designs into ProtoPie and add advanced animations, interactions, and logic to create truly realistic prototypes.

It’s a must-have tool whenever you work on complex projects and want to communicate your design vision effectively.

6 Pitchdeck Presentation Studio

Do you frequently present your Figma projects to clients? Here is where the Pitchdeck plugin comes into play to transform your Figma content into a powerful presentation platform. It allows you to create, animate, and deliver engaging presentations directly within Figma, eliminating the need for separate software like PowerPoint or Google Slides.

5 TinyImage Compressor

TinyImage is another popular plugin in the Figma community. And why not? As the name suggests, it lets you optimize your designs for web and performance. You can export images up to 95% smaller than the default exports from Figma, create and export animated GIFs, WebPs, or MP4 videos from selected layers, merge Figma frames into a single compressed PDF, and do a lot more beyond basic compression.

4 Lorem Ipsum

Everyone needs Lorem Ipsum text in their Figma projects, right? Instead of hopping between a web source and Figma, you can download the plugin and generate the required text in no time. With a single click, you can fill any text layer in your Figma design with Lorem Ipsum placeholder text. The plugin is smart enough to generate the appropriate amount of text to fit the dimensions of your text layer. It creates a visually balanced layout. It’s a small but mighty tool to streamline your design workflow.

3 IconScout

IconScout is another game-changer plugin for designers who want quick and easy access to a massive library of high-quality icons, illustrations, and Lottie animations. It streamlines your design process and unlocks a vast collection of assets at your fingertips.

You are looking at 9.5 million+ design assets, including icons, 3D illustrations, Lottie color swapper, custom color palette, and other premium content.

2 Builder.io

The Builder.io plugin for Figma is a powerful tool that bridges the gap between design and development. You can translate your Figma designs into production-ready code, eliminating the tedious process of manually recreating designs in code. It supports all the popular frameworks like React, Next.js, Vue, Svelte, Angular, Swift, Flutter, Kotlin, React Native, HTML and more.

Once Builder.io generates code, make sure to read, edit, update, and integrate it with your existing JavaScript or HTML code for webpages and apps.

