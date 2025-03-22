Terraform and Ansible may be the most popular automation tools in the home lab landscape, but they are far from the only options for server enthusiasts and self-hosting maestros. While it’s typically associated with professional workflow automations, n8n pairs just as well with casual home servers. If that sounds intriguing, here are four cool ways you can integrate n8n into your home lab.

4 Backup and sync everything on your server

Containers, configs, VMs, everything’s fair game here

Most virtualization platforms include some provisions to help you back up your virtual guests, but n8n can take this to the next level. For starters, you can configure API calls in n8n to automatically save specific documents, configurations, and other data from your virtual machines and containers.

Heck, you can even use it to sync entire backup files, snapshots, and VM templates between multiple storage servers to ensure your home server data never gets lost.

3 Automated document collector

That's compatible with multiple services