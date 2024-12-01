Whether you are a freelancer, a solo professional, or a busy entrepreneur, juggling multiple projects, clients, tasks, and deadlines can quickly become overwhelming without the right tools at your fingertips. Since there is no shortage of productivity tools out there, choosing relevant solutions can feel overwhelming. That is why I have compiled a list of nine must-have productivity powerhouses that will streamline your workflow, boost your efficiency, and ultimately free you up to focus on what you do best.

From time tracking and task management, to design, communication, and e-signatures, these tools are essential for any freelancer or professional looking to fly through their projects.

9 Toggl Track

An ultimate time management app

Source: Toggle Track

Toggl Track is a must-have time-tracking tool that goes beyond just clocking in and out. It empowers freelancers and professionals to gain valuable insights into how they spend their time. You can easily track work hours across different projects and tasks, analyze data to improve time management, optimize workflow, and prioritize tasks effectively.

Freelancers can track their working hours and ensure that they are fairly compensated for their time. Toggl Track can even generate invoices with detailed time breakdowns. The software has smooth integration with a range of project management, calendar, and communication tools.

Toggl Track See at Toggl

Related These 5 apps will help you track your time to stay on top of your productivity From boosting productivity to mastering your daily routine, these apps will help you make the most of every minute

8 Adobe Creative Cloud

A must-have toolkit for creators

This one shouldn’t surprise anyone. While there is no shortage of Adobe alternatives out there, the company’s tools still remain industry standard. Adobe offers several plans for creators, but if you have a good budget, you should go with Adobe Creative Cloud. It combines the company’s class-leading apps in a single bundle, including access to Photoshop, Lightroom, After Effects, Adobe Acrobat, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and more. These apps are available natively on Windows and Mac. Lately, Adobe is heavily focusing on AI to improve your workflow. Overall, if you are a creator, you can’t go wrong with it.

If you are interested in just Photoshop and Lightroom, there is a cheaper Photograph plan as well. Adobe throws in Creative Cloud storage with each plan, meaning you can sync your projects, access them from any device, and continue your editing workflow.

Adobe Creative Cloud See at Adobe

7 Todoist

Fly through your tasks

Todoist is more than just a task management app. Todoist provides an intuitive interface to capture and organize tasks quickly. Whether it's a quick note, an email, or a complex project, you can easily add it to Todoist and get it out of your head.

Todoist also supports task management and robust calendar functionality. You can use a time-blocking calendar, manage your Gmail events, use Kanban boards, and even invite team members for flawless collaboration. Aside from labels, priority, filters, notes, and more, Todoist also supports natural language, like Write blog post tomorrow at 2 pm, and Todoist will automatically schedule it for you.

6 Calendly

Schedule your meetings without breaking a sweat

As a busy professional or a freelancer, managing time should be your first priority. Also, when you handle multiple meetings throughout the day, you need a capable companion like Calendly to manage them effectively. Calendly is a scheduling automation platform that eliminates the back-and-forth emails and phone calls often associated with booking meetings.

With Calendly, you no longer need to go through endless email chains to find a meeting time. You can simply share your Calendly meeting link with a client, and the person can book a free slot on your calendar in no time. It also presents a polished and professional image to clients and colleagues. There is an option to create personalized booking pages as well.

Calendly See at Chrome Web Store

5 Slack

An essential tool for smooth communication

Slack has completely transformed the way we communicate and collaborate with teams and clients. After all, using WhatsApp, Messenger, or Telegram for communication doesn’t leave a good impression on clients. Slack replaces such messaging apps and endless email threads and lets you create channels for specific projects.

Slack integrates seamlessly with a wide range of other productivity tools, such as project management software, file-sharing platforms, and video conferencing tools. With a recent update, the company has added basic project management via Kanban boards as well. Overall, Slack provides a versatile and powerful platform to enhance productivity and boost collaboration in no time.

Slack See at Microsoft Store

4 Canva

More than a graphic design tool

If Adobe’s offerings are too expensive and complex for you, try Canva. It’s the best graphics design tool out there. Make no mistake, Canva doesn't replace Photoshop or Lightroom. It simplifies your design process by offering thousands of ready-to-use, professional-looking templates. The software comes with a robust editor, thousands of assets, multiple mockups, and much more to create engaging designs.

With the recent update, Canva has also announced multiple productivity tools like docs, whiteboard, presentation, video, and even website options. It also supports real-time collaboration. Premium subscribers can explore AI through the Dream Lab to generate images via text prompts and other tools like background remover to get the job done. There is also an option to create a brand kit to ensure consistent esthetics across all your projects.

Related 7 best Canva alternatives for digital marketing and content creation Canva is most people's go-to choice for social media designs, but there are some great alternatives you might prefer

3 Docusign

Sign your documents in no time

With a dedicated e-signature platform like Docusign, you don’t need to print, scan, and mail physical documents. Whether you want to sign an NDA, rental agreement, or a business contract, Docusign makes the entire process faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly.

Docusign uses advanced encryption and authentication measures to ensure the security and integrity of electronic signatures. Also, these signatures are legally binding and comply with electronic signature laws around the world. The company offers multiple templates, mobile apps, and integration with leading productivity tools to streamline your workflow.

Docusign See at Microsoft

2 Microsoft 365

Does it even need an introduction?

Source: mockup.photos

Your productivity kit is simply incomplete without Microsoft 365. It combines a bunch of class-leading apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and OneDrive to manage your workspace like a pro. Microsoft offers 1TB OneDrive space to store and sync all your essential files and media.

OneDrive supports Personal Vault to add an extra layer of security over your sensitive files, a robust media library, and native apps on all platforms. As for Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, they come with hundreds of templates, useful features, seamless collaboration, and Copilot integration to fly through your assignments and projects. With a Copilot Pro subscription at $20 per month, you can take the entire experience to the next level. You can access Copilot in all your Office apps, ask questions, summarize posts, find data from spreadsheets, and even create an entire presentation using Microsoft's AI bot.

Microsoft 365 See at Microsoft 365

1 Notion

A productivity powerhouse