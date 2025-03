When you’re working remotely, you need a couple of essential tools to increase your productivity and keep up with your work. The must-have tools have to cover basic needs such as seamless communication, task management, automation, note-taking, and more. I prepared a list of productivity tools to get you started right away.

7 Slack

Probably the most popular communication tool