Key Takeaways A powerful computer and reliable internet connection are crucial for optimal productivity.

A spacious desk, ergonomic chair, and wireless peripherals enhance efficiency and prevent health issues.

A charging station can greatly streamline your cable clutter when managing multiple devices.

If you're part of the newer crop of professionals working from home, you fully understand the importance of a productive and comfortable home office. After all, you're spending a big chunk of your day sitting at your desk typing, attending team calls, or simply brainstorming. Whatever line of work you're in, it's hard to make your home office setup inviting and stress-free without some of these must-have upgrades.

These upgrades range from your work device to the rest of your desk infrastructure, as well as some of the things you might not think about as readily. You might even already have some of these devices and accessories in your setup, but there's still a chance you might need to upgrade them soon to further enhance your productivity.

1 A powerful desktop or laptop

Everything else is secondary

If you don't have a powerful PC to support your daily workflow, any other upgrade you make to your home office will have only a marginal impact. You don't need a high-end desktop or laptop that can support Cyberpunk 2077's path tracing mode for your work setup, but that doesn't mean you should keep your ancient computer on life support long past its obsolescence. A PC with a relatively modern processor, an SSD, and sufficient RAM should be the bare minimum. If your computer is getting too old for comfort, I'm sure you are already aware, as it becomes evident while waiting for it to process even basic tasks.

Moreover, depending on the applications you're running, you might also need to invest in one of the best GPUs for video editing or one of the best GPUs for deep learning. And, if you're not one for desktops, you can pick up a better laptop for graphic design, or broadly, one of the best creator laptops. The crux of the matter is that your computer shouldn't hold you back — you should not experience lag, as it should give you enough horsepower to breeze through your workload.

2 A reliable internet connection

Speed is just a part of it

Reliable internet connectivity isn't limited to a fast connection — you also need a strong signal, sufficient available bandwidth, and uninterrupted power. Once you have a decently fast connection (50Mbps or 100Mbps), you should ensure all these other aspects are taken care of. For a wireless connection, your router should not be too far from your device. If you feel like it is, you can add a Wi-Fi extender to get rid of dead zones in your house in case you can't move the router closer to your PC.

Next, you should take stock of the total number of devices in your home connected to the same network. Network congestion can lead to an overall slower connection. Try to replace your router with one of the best routers featuring device prioritization and a 6GHz band. Lastly, you should also consider plugging your router into a UPS to avoid network disconnection in case of a power outage. Even a second's outage could mean up to a minute of lost connectivity as your router reboots and reconnects to Wi-Fi.

3 A spacious desk

Give your creativity the room to shine

A large desk is still underrated when it comes to a home office. People often make do with cramped desk space where their devices barely fit. A larger desk not only gives you more visual breathing space, but also helps you be more efficient, as you have the necessary room to keep all essential peripherals and accessories nearby without cluttering your desk.

The best office desks will not only increase your desk space but also provide features like better cable management, more storage space, more legroom, USB charging ports, and a keyboard tray. You might not need every single additional feature, but the great thing is you have a lot of options to make the best choice for your use case.

4 An ergonomic chair

Be kind to your back and neck