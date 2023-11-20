Black Friday deals keep coming, and they keep getting better and better. The latest offers will get you insane savings, with up to 50 percent off on some of JBL’s best products, where you will find over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds, and more with prices starting as low as $55, making it very difficult not to consider this get an extremely hot tower.

JBL Quantum TWS Noise Cancelling Gaming Earbuds

JBL’s Black Friday deals come with huge savings, and there are several options to choose from. Still, today’s best savings start with the JBL Quantum TWS Noise Cancelling Gaming Earbuds, which now sell for just $75 after receiving a very compelling 50 percent discount. These typically sell for $150, so they’re a pretty awesome pair of wireless earbuds that will deliver excellent performance. The best part is that you can connect to your gaming console, PC, or any other device via 2.4Ghz Wireless or Bluetooth connectivity. To make things better, these wireless earbuds feature JBL QuantumSurround for always immersive and accurate sound.

JBL Quantum 400 - Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones

The most affordable alternative comes as the JBL Quantum 400 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones, which now sell for $55 with 45 percent savings. This is an excellent choice for those who don’t mind being attached to your controller or your PC to receive a very accurate and enjoyable gaming experience. This gaming headset comes with a game-chat balance dial, which allows you to make adjustments on the go for perfect audio all the time. JBL’s Quantum 400 wired version is perfect for every occasion and for anybody, as it’s compatible with any gaming console, and the best part is that you also get memory foam ear cushions for a more comfortable session.

JBL Quantum 610 Wireless 2.4GHz Headset

Those interested in a powerful and wireless gaming experience can also pick up a new JBL Quantum 610 Wireless 2.4GHz Headset, which sells for $75. This model also receives a 50 percent discount, making it one of the most attractive deals you can get. JBL’s Quantum 610 wireless arrives with a long-lasting battery life, keeping you gaming non-stop for up to 40 hours. It will also get you powerful audio thanks to 50mm drivers, and it’s also compatible with your PC or your preferred gaming console. This wireless headset also comes with JBL QuantumSURROUND, DTS headphone:X v2.0 available for your PC with a USB connection via JBL QuantumENGINE.

JBL Bar 1300X

Finally, the most amazing deal of the bunch comes with the JBL Bar 1300X. This powerful 11.1.4-channel soundbar with detachable surround speakers will fill your room or your home with powerful audio. It comes in at $1,000, but you also get big savings, as this soundbar usually sells for $1,700. You will experience fantastic sound with True Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and MultiBeam Surround Sound for an immersive 3D sound experience, and the best part is that you won’t have to deal with wires and power connections.

We hope you found these deals helpful and stick around, as we will keep bringing you the best Black Friday deals available for the season, where you will find excellent gaming monitors and other outstanding offers from Best Buy and other online retailers.