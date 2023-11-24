Black Friday is the best time to upgrade your devices, as you will find crazy savings on some of the best products on the market. This includes Microsoft’s best and latest laptops, where you will find some nice convertibles and other more conventional models starting at just $600.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Microsoft’s best Black Friday savings start with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, which currently receives a 25 percent discount. This model normally sells for $800, but you can now pick one up for just $600. This will get you a new 2023 model with a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen and a thin and lightweight design. Under the hood of this product, you will find an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, and more. You will also be able to do a lot with this laptop, as it will get you up to 15 hours of battery life. The perfect laptop for schoolwork and everyday tasks.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2 is one of the company’s best and most powerful laptops, which also features a stunning convertible design that makes it perfect for creators and those who want more power for just about anything you can think of. It is now available for $3,200 after seeing an 11 percent discount, meaning you get $400 in instant savings. This will get you a large 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rates, a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada graphics, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Finally, the 2022 model of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 is one of the best options for those constantly on the move. This 2-in-1 tablet and laptop arrives with a 13-inch display, an extremely thin and lightweight design, a 12th generation Intel Evo i5 processor that’s perfect for multitasking, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a very affordable $799 price tag thanks to today’s best price drop that will get you 27 percent off. This Windows 11 device normally sells for $1,100, which means you get an excellent device while still scoring $400 savings.

