While modern games are often highly graphically intensive and require the best graphics cards to perform optimally, there is a whole world of less demanding games that can be played directly from their website URLs. Some of these are highly inventive and require plenty of thought to beat, while some older games have been ported so that they can play straight from your browser. None of them need you to download or install anything, and the contents of this list are all free to play with minimal or no advertising on the sites they're hosted on. So, if you find you have a few minutes wherever you are, open your browser and enjoy some gaming with no strings attached.

10 Konkr

Take over the country in this charming Civ-like game