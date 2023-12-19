Key Takeaways My Arcade launches new Atari-licensed gaming hardware series with 4 products, offering nostalgic gameplay and over 200 classic Atari titles.

The Atari Gamestation Pro is a plug-and-play console with wireless joysticks, priced at $99.99, while handheld options include the Atari 50 Micro Player Pro and Atari 50 Nano Player Pro, ranging from $29.99 to $39.99.

The affordable prices and extensive game library make the My Arcade line a great choice for Atari fans and retro gamers looking for a gaming device with multiple titles.

If you’re a longtime gamer, you know the value of nostalgia. Rebooted games aren’t a new phenomenon, and many developers bring back titles to tap into the potential of gamers’ memories. Atari is one company that has become renowned for its retro games, and although its heyday may be over, the titles still have their fans. Now, My Arcade is capitalizing on lingering cravings for Atari and retro gaming.

My Arcade has announced the launch of its new Atari-licensed gaming hardware series. The lineup includes four new products, ranging in price points and features. The Atari Gamestation Pro is the plug-and-play console, coming in at $99.99. It has 2.4GHz wireless joysticks, making for a seamless gaming experience as soon as you connect to your TV. It has more than 200 Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, Arcade and bonus games, and you can save your progress in-game. If you’re looking to get your fix from a handheld, the Atari 50 Micro Player Pro or Atari 50 Nano Player Pro might be worth considering. At $39.99, the Atari 50 Micro Player Pro has 100 Atari titles and bonus games. For just $29.99, you can still get 75 titles with the Atari 50 Nano Player Pro. If you want a handheld gaming device with more visuals, the lineup also includes the Atari 50 Pocket Player Pro, retailing for $39.99. This handheld comes with a 2.75-inch display in full color, and you’ll still have access to 100 Atari and bonus titles. All of the products are now available for purchase on the official Atari website.

Whether you’re a hardcore Atari fan or you just love retro games, the My Arcade line has something for everyone. At a time when new video games are launching at sky-high prices, investing in a gaming device that comes with dozens of titles is a steal.