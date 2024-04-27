Key Takeaways Spending more on the CPU than the GPU and not installing an SSD resulted in an underpowered gaming rig.

Choosing an underpowered PSU made switching to a high-end GPU impossible.

Picking an 8-core CPU just for gaming wasn't money well spent.

Forgetting to connect a crucial power cable resulted in my PC not powering up at all.

While it's common to make some mistakes if you're building a PC for the first time, you don't expect to commit blunders when you consider yourself a fairly experienced builder. But that's exactly what has happened to me time and again. Whether it was due to lack of funds during a budget build or lack of sleep making me forget crucial details, I've had my fair share of horrible "mistakes" that took things too far.

These aren't your standard missteps like installing RAM in the wrong slots or not removing protective covers before installing the CPU cooler. At worst, these blunders completely ruined some of my PC builds in the past, and at best, they ended up costing me significant performance losses. Here I attempt to reconnect with my past, trying to decipher what I was in these fateful moments.

1 Spending more on the CPU than the GPU

GTX 1050 Ti with Ryzen 5 1600, anyone?

Almost everyone knows that the graphics card is the single most important component of a gaming build. It's also what you should allocate the biggest chunk of your budget for, as long as you're not skimping on any important component. But, when I built a budget gaming rig back in 2017, I somehow ended up with a GTX 1050 Ti paired with a Ryzen 5 1600. The 1050 Ti wasn't a horrible card per se, but the balancing of the build was completely messed up.

I overspent on the CPU and ended up with an underpowered GPU.

The first-gen Ryzen processor cost me around $200 while the 1050 Ti was only around $140. I overspent on the CPU and ended up with an underpowered GPU, something that could have been easily avoided. At the very least, I should have stretched for a GTX 1060 6GB, going with a cheaper CPU instead. But, the platform longevity of the new AM4 socket was enough to keep me hooked to the Ryzen platform. I used this build as-is for around two years before upgrading to a GTX 1660 Ti.

2 Picking an HDD over an SSD

In my defense, SSDs were crazy expensive back then

This again takes me back to the 2017 build. And I know SSDs weren't as common back then, but for a gaming-focused build, going HDD-only was a big mistake. Maybe it was the premium I had to pay for the best SSDs or the fact that I had never used one, so I didn't know what I was missing, but for the next two years, I kept struggling with loading times. Of course, I didn't know exactly how much performance I was losing. But I now realize that I should have opted for a 120GB or 250GB SSD from the start.

And that's what I did eventually. A year after I built that system, I bought a 250GB Samsung 860 EVO SATA SSD for around $50, which was still expensive. But, I instantly realized why adding an SSD is the best upgrade for an old PC. The Windows boot time, game load times, and general responsiveness of my PC seemed like it went through the roof. Even though it seemed like a small compromise, missing out on an SSD was one of the biggest mistakes I made with this build.

3 Choosing an underpowered PSU

I was on a budget