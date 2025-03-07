I usually have Nvidia's FrameView or MSI Afterburner running on my PC. I invest a lot in my hardware, I put it to good use, and I like to see how that hardware performs across various games and applications. But with the most recent iteration of my powerful gaming PC, fit with an RTX 5090 and a Ryzen 7 9800X3D, I've turned these utilities off. I don't want to be reminded of the potential hazards I face when using such powerful -- and power-hungry -- PC hardware.

In my decades of building PCs, I've never once been concerned that my hardware poses some sort of safety risk. It didn't matter when my Core i9-10900K shot up over 90 degrees Celsius, or when my R9 290X demanded sole attention from my power supply. The worst that could happen is that my PC would shut itself down. With the PC hardware of today, however, the risks feel more present.

The RTX 5090 situation needs to be addressed

We shouldn't still be talking about this

Let's back up a bit. My main concern surrounding my PC stems from the RTX 5090 and its insane power draw. Given the petite size and ingenious thermal design, it's easy to forget that this card almost fully maxes out the 12VHPWR connector it uses. The connector supports up to 600 watts, and the RTX 5090 can draw up to 575W. And when I'm playing a game like Avowed or Monster Hunter Wilds, I frequently see the card topping 500W.

So much power over such small cables has been a problem in the past. The RTX 4090 experienced widespread issues with the cable melting into the adapter, prompting PCI-SIG -- the organization that defined the 12VHPWR standard -- to update its connector to the new 12V-2x6 design. This design, which Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs use, uses longer conductor pins and slightly shorter sensing pins to improve reliability. It's the same cable, and the same socket design, but the pins are a bit longer.

And yet, there are still reports of the RTX 5090's power connector burning up.

With the RTX 4090, the prevailing theory was that improper seating of the current pins is what led to connectors burning up. Nvidia blamed users, PCI-SIG blamed Nvidia, but regardless of if the cable wasn't connected properly or the terminals weren't long enough, the issue stemmed from thin wires handling too much amperage over too weak of a connection. The 12V-2x6 design, along with a concentrated push to get enthusiasts to double-check their connections, was supposed to solve the issue. Reports of burning RTX 5090s and further investigations have exposed some other issues, however.

Famed overclocker der8auer found that some cables could draw a far higher amperage than they're rated for. The current pins on the 12V-2x6 are rated to handle up to 9.5 amps. Der8auer found a single pin could draw upwards of 20A, and independent testing from JayzTwoCents and HardwareLuxx found that a single pin could surpass 10A. The issue is the uneven distribution of power regardless. If a significantly higher amperage is passing over one cable versus another, that cable will get hotter, and the risk of melting is higher.

This doesn't appear to be an issue that comes down solely to user error. Buildzoid (Actually Hardcore Overclocking on YouTube) released a video explaining the power design of the RTX 5090 and RTX 4090 versus older Nvidia designs. It's a fascinating watch, but the short of it is that Nvidia's newer designs have no way of load balancing the various power cables feeding the GPU. You could cut five of the six current pins, and the RTX 5090 could still draw 575W over a single cable. This is something der8auer demonstrated in his video, as well.

Naturally, a single cable in the 12V-2x6 design isn't capable of handling that kind of current, which is what can lead to a burned connector. Buildzoid explains that this is ultimately a power design issue, using the Asus RTX 5090 Astral and RTX 4090 Matrix designs as examples of a board partner attempting to load balance at the connector to prevent melting hazards.

Blame isn't really the concern here. We now have several years of research from various third parties looking into the connector on high-end Nvidia GPUs and coming away with the conclusion that something is wrong. Although I can appreciate that this is a complex issue to troubleshoot, reproduce, and ultimately solve, Nvidia is one of the wealthiest companies in the world, full stop. It has a responsibility to either solve the issue or to explore alternative power connectors, especially when it's asking $2,000 for a graphics card.

CPU scorching shouldn't be a problem

Once again, problems are cropping up