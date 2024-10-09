Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition 9.5 / 10 $84 $110 Save $26 The Kychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition is a magnesium version of the M3 Mini with a 4K polling rate, PixArt 3395 sensor, lightweight design, and full 2.4 GHz wireless support. Designed for work and play, there's very little this Keychron mouse can't do, outside of countless MMO button reprogramming. $84 at Amazon

There's no shortage of gaming mice with almost every brand releasing one or more over the years. Keyboard manufacturer Keychron is also in the mouse-building business and the company's Keychron M3 Mini 4K Metal Edition is my all-time favorite pointer for work and play. It's lightweight, sturdy, feels premium to use, and has the coolest wireless 2.4GHz receiver of any mouse. The battery life is excellent and it has allowed me to get more done and score additional kills without spending too much. Right now for Prime Day, you can join me with this steep discount, dropping the price to just $84.

This gaming mouse has the coolest wireless receiver

Before I touch on this amazing receiver, let's cover the fundamentals. This M3 Mini 4K is made of magnesium for an ultra-light form factor. In addition to being lightweight (weighing just 64g), the entire palm rest has large holes for better airflow and to help keep your hand cool. It's also sturdy and durable with zero flex. Joining the two buttons and the scroll wheel are two additional side buttons for thumb access. Inside the mouse is a premium mouse sensor, the PixArt 3395. This thing is found inside many of the best gaming mice, so you know it will perform well in-game.

The PixArt 3395 can track up to 650 inches-per-second (IPS) and maintain up to 26,000 DPI for ultra-sensitive gameplay. The 4,000 Hz polling rate ensures all necessary data is being sent to your PC at rapid speed. And this is where the coolest receiver comes into play. Shaped like a Keychron keyboard, this 2.4GHz dongle is one you'll want to feature on the desk. The receiver joins the mouse in looking the part and performing well. For just $84 this Prime Day, I'd recommend considering this pointer as your next mouse. You won't be disappointed.