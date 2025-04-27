Elden Ring is one of, if not the best, game From Software has made, in my opinion. It took the Dark Souls and Bloodborne formula, expanded on it, and made it even better with a massive open world full of life and hardship. While I have many favorite bosses from across the Soulsborne series, some of my all-time favorite bosses are those found in Elden Ring. This game took the boss challenge and amped it up, introducing players to some of the most cinematic and breathtaking designs. Of course, this also means that these bosses are some of the most difficult in any of the Soulslike games.

5 Black Knife Assassins

Hide in the dark