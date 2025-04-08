Nintendo has been steadily adding its older titles to NSO over the lifespan of the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, the only games that have been added have come from a handful of consoles. The consoles on NSO include the Game Boy, NES, SNES, and N64. The next console on the list just so happens to be the GameCube, and rumor has it that this system will be added to NSO after the Switch 2 is released. With that being said, I have a strong connection to the GameCube, and it is a console I have been looking forward to, so I have compiled a list of my favorite GameCube titles that Nintendo needs to add to NSO.

5 Fairly OddParents: Breakin' Da Rules

Back to old-school cartoons