Building a gaming PC without a powerful graphics card won't get you far when attempting to push settings high at a 1440p resolution or above. The issue with GPUs today is the cost, especially in the high-end segment. Nvidia's GPUs are more than $1,000 for an RTX 4080 or RTX 4090, but AMD has a few solid offerings for sub-$100. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is one such GPU and is the graphics card installed inside my primary gaming rig. This thing can handle butter-smooth 4K gaming at higher resolutions when paired with an equally capable CPU, such as the mighty AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and it's on sale right now for Black Friday.

PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT $621 $730 Save $109 PowerColor's Radeon RX 7900 XT is a powerful graphics card capable of handling 4K gaming. The 20GB of VRAM is plenty enough for storing as much game data as possible, allowing the system to run smoothly. The tri-fan setup is also great at keeping the card within optimal operating temperatures. $621 at Amazon

Why you should consider this Black Friday deal

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a great graphics card for the price. Coming in at just $621 for Black Friday, the PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT has a striking design, three blue LED fans, and a thick heatsink to keep the GPU running within an optimal temperature range. 20GB of VRAM is at hand for stashing all the 4K textures you can throw at the GPU and one HDMI and three DisplayPort connections ensure you can connect all your screens to the same system. So long as your PSU is around 750W or higher, you won't have trouble powering the 7900 XT.

Although this happens to be one of the more affordable AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT GPUs on sale right now, the price tag shouldn't fool you into believing this AIB offering isn't anywhere close to its siblings for performance. With the ability to boost up to 2.5 GHz, the 5,376 stream processors make easy work of even the more demanding modern PC games. In my AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT review, I noted how this GPU was overshadowed by the more capable (and expensive) RX 7900 XTX, but it's still worth considering for better value and performance per dollar.

Attached to a 49-inch ultrawide monitor with a maximum resolution of 5120 x 1440, this GPU has allowed me to enjoy countless hours immersed in virtual worlds without stuttering at high settings. It's truly a fantastic GPU and one you should consider for your next gaming PC build.