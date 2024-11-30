Keychron makes some solid keyboards and they're among my favorites for modding and general usage. The Keychron K3 is a personal favorite due to its low-profile switches and compact design. Right now for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, you can save 30% on this keyboard and pick one up for just $59. That's a stupidly good deal for a premium low-profile 75% keyboard. Throw in Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in battery and you've got an excellent companion for LAN events.

Keychron K3 V2 $59 $84 Save $25 Keychron's K3 V2 is a great mechanical keyboard and one I recommend buying at MSRP. With 30% off the listing price, this keyboard is an even better deal with excellent software support and build quality to last years of heavy usage. $59 at Amazon

What makes this a good Black Friday weekend deal?

The Keychron K3 V2 is a compact 75% keyboard, which means you'll be ditching the numpad that you never use and a few other unimportant keys. This allows the keyboard to have a smaller footprint without sacrificing functionality in games and using software. Being an ultra-slim wireless keyboard, you can position it anywhere on the desk without having to mess about with cable management and the mechanical switches ensure you enjoy a tactile typing experience. Think of it as one of the best laptop keyboards with a better response and feel.

And that Bluetooth connection can switch between three devices, so you can hop between your PC, tablet, and laptop with little effort. Keycaps for both Mac and Windows are included, so you're good to go regardless of which OS happens to be running on your devices. If you've not used a mechanical keyboard before, the low-profile Gateron switches are impressive for typing thousands of words. With shorter pre-travel and travel distances for actuation, you can enjoy a laptop-like experience and quick-fire triggers for those heated in-game moments.

Everything is brought together with a reinforced aluminum body. It feels great, looks the part, and is fully customizable with aftermarket switches, keycaps, and more. It's a fantastic deal at less than $60. I've used the K3 Max for years and this normal version is just as good but has white LED lighting instead of RGB.