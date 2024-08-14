Key Takeaways There are great PC cases from lesser-known brands that offer features and affordability outside of well-known brands like Lian Li and NZXT.

The Vetroo AL700 and Zalman Z1 Iceberg are budget-friendly cases with good feature sets, perfect for system builders on a budget.

The Vetroo K3, BitFenix Prodigy M 2022, and Montech Sky Two offer unique designs and features that cater to different preferences and build needs.

When it comes to choosing a PC case, we often limit ourselves to the best cases from the most well-known brands, such as Lian Li, NZXT, Corsair, be quiet!, Fractal Design, Thermaltake, Phanteks, and HYTE. Even the best budget cases seldom include anything outside these brands. This can sometimes cause you to miss out on some really great cases from lesser-known brands.

With this list, I aim to highlight some of my favorite cases coming from brands that are often ignored. Whether you're after a fish tank case or a compact mini-ITX one, this list has something for you. These cases offer a great feature set combined with affordable pricing, making them worth your attention, if nothing else.

5 Editor's choice: Vetroo AL700

Dual-chamber mid-tower at a great price

Vetroo AL700 The Vetroo AL700 offers a fantastic combination of desirable features and pricing. It's a dual-chamber case with ample space for ATX motherboards, 360mm radiators, and all the case fans you'll need. Air intake is taken care of from the side and bottom of the case, and it also comes with a pre-installed ARGB fan and front strip. You can choose from black and white color options. $85 at Amazon $85 at Newegg

Dual-chamber cases are quite popular with system builders around the world. The fish tank design is still going strong, with Lian Li, NZXT, and others already offering time-tested options. Why, then, should you look at the Vetroo AL700? Well, it offers you the convenience and flexibility of an O11 Dynamic or H9 flow along with some tasteful RGB lighting and a pre-installed fan, all while costing less than them.

Vetroo isn't an unknown entity either — it regularly produces some of the best budget CPU coolers on the market, handily beating many pricier options in performance. So, it isn't a complete surprise that the AL700 is a high-quality offering that can tick all your boxes for esthetics, airflow, space, ease of building, and pre-installed extras. You can install a 360mm radiator on the top and front of the case, and the I/O panel includes USB 3.0 and USB-C.

4 Best value: Zalman Z1 Iceberg

Zalman Z1 Iceberg The Zalman Z1 Iceberg isn't the most specced-out case, but at its price, it offers enough to keep you interested. It easily accommodates mATX and mini-ITX motherboards, comes with three pre-installed 120mm fans, and has a swing-to-open tempered glass panel. As for space, you can install up to a 280mm radiator at the front and a 240mm radiator at the top. The case remains compact yet doesn't compromise on airflow, thanks to the side vents at the front. $60 at Amazon $50 at Newegg

If you're building a budget gaming PC, you probably want to spend as little as possible on your PC case. If you want decent looks and features without exceeding your budget, the Zalman Z1 Iceberg deserves your attention. Zalman is known for some popular budget cases like its S2 and S3, but the Z1 Iceberg features a more traditional mini-tower form factor which most users would prefer over the vertically-oriented one of the S2 and S3.

Any mATX motherboard would easily fit in this case, and you can install up to a 240mm radiator at the top, which is enough if you're using a budget liquid cooler for your CPU. Plus, you also get three pre-installed 120mm fans, so you don't need to spend extra for case fans. The design of the case is a bit aggressive, thanks to the straight edges on the front, but it doesn't go overboard with it. The tempered glass swings to open, making it convenient to access your components.

The PSU shroud hides your power supply and the inevitable cable mess you'll end up with despite perfect cable management.

3 Best design: Vetroo K3

Vetroo K3 $65 $80 Save $15 The Vetroo K3 is one of the best-looking PC cases I've seen, featuring a unique black-and-orange color scheme with a dual tempered glass design. The slick design is complemented by ample airflow & space, and a pre-installed ARGB fan at the rear. The K3 doesn't cost a bomb either, becoming ideal for any budget gaming PC build. $70 at Amazon $65 at Newegg

Another Vetroo case on the list, the K3 instantly distinguishes itself from the rest due to its black-and-orange color scheme. It looks like a candy bar and a sports car at the same time. Besides the unique colors, it also sports dual tempered glass panels on the side and front, further adding to its looks. In terms of airflow, you're getting side and bottom intake, and a single ARGB fan comes pre-installed at the rear to get you started.

The Vetroo K3 is compact, but it doesn't compromise on internal space. You can still install a 360mm radiator at the top, with a 240mm radiator being the maximum for the side. The I/O panel includes USB 3.0 and USB-C ports, so you're getting decent coverage in terms of fast transfer ports. The storage expansion slots allow you to mount up to 2 HDDs and 2 SATA SSDs. Finally, you don't need to spend much on the K3, as it costs comfortably less than many other popular cases.

2 Best mini-ITX: BitFenix Prodigy M

BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 The BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 is a brilliant case for mini-ITX builds. Its sleek and compact design with reinforced handles and a matte coating will be an instant hit. It allows you to mount your GPU both horizontally and vertically, and has enough space for a 280mm radiator at the top. There are 3 pre-installed ARGB fans as well, and you can choose to install an mATX motherboard if you want. You can choose from black and white options. $90 at Amazon $130 at Newegg

For those in love with mini-ITX cases, the BitFenix Prodigy M 2022 is definitely worth a second look. It comes in a stunning matte design with reinforced handles and sleek curves, resembling a compact sports car. The brilliant design is available in both white and black variants, but I think the white option is far more appealing. Being a compact case, you can only mount a 280mm radiator at the top, but the case comes with 3 pre-installed ARGB fans for ample airflow.

It even has a mounting slot to install your GPU vertically, but you'll have to buy the PCIe extension cable yourself. Even if you install the GPU horizontally at the top, you don't lose out on esthetics, as your GPU fans will be visible through the top mesh. If you're not into mini-ITX motherboards, the Prodigy M 2022 supports mATX motherboards too. Lastly, you have USB 3.0 and USB-C ports on the I/O panel for seamless connectivity.

1 Best White: Montech Sky Two

Montech Sky Two The Montech Sky Two is arguably one of the best-looking white cases you can get your hands on. The beauty of this case isn't limited to the dual tempered glass and mesh-filled exterior, it extends to the 4 pre-installed ARGB fans as well. The reversed fan blades ensure you no longer need to see the ugly side of your fan when using them for intake. The case also supports vertical GPU installation and a 360mm radiator at the top. $105 at Amazon $105 at Newegg

If you want one of the best-looking white cases for your PC, the Montech Sky Two should be on your radar. It's a mid-tower case with a dual tempered glass design. For air intake, it features mesh panels at the front, side, and bottom of the case. Plus, it comes with 4 ARGB fans, conveniently installed as side intake, bottom intake, and rear exhaust. On top of that, they have reversed blades, so you don't sacrifice esthetics for airflow.

If you want to enhance your PC's looks even further by installing your graphics card vertically, the Sky Two makes it simple as the rear PCIe slots can be removed. The case is available in black and blue variants too. And as for radiator support, you can install a 360mm one at the top, and a 240mm one on the side.

Don't ignore your PC case

You might be tempted to focus all your budget and attention on the CPU, GPU, and other components when building your PC. However, the PC case is an essential part of any build, dictating not only your thermals and esthetics, but future upgrades too. Leaving your case as an afterthought can ruin your build, making you regret your choice as well as the money lost. Hence, give your PC case purchase the time it deserves, and choose one that'll satisfy the various needs of your build.