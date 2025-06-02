It's been a quarter of a century since I first got a PC at home. For context, I'm 32 years old, and got an HP Brio pre-built when I was in third grade. According to what my father had told me, and calculating based on the USD-INR exchange rate around that time, the machine cost around $1,600. That's pretty much what my existing PC costs — although I didn't have to pay for it.

These two PCs are separated by 22 years of development in computing technology, and it shows — a single-core Pentium III pre-built vs. a custom PC with an 8-core Ryzen CPU and an RTX 3080. For some of you, the specs of my first PC will seem ridiculously, laughably low. That said, the joy of playing games on both machines is pretty similar, all things considered. Here's a brief look at what has changed on my PC in 22 years.

The case: Two shades of white

That's where the similarities end