The Intel Core i5-12600K should be a familiar processor as it's one we've continuously recommended for most PC builds, up until it was replaced by the newer Intel Core i5-13600K. It's a mid-tier processor with 10 physical cores and 16 threads, which is ample for gaming and running heavier applications. Pairing this chip with DDR5 RAM and a capable motherboard will create a powerful system and it's on sale right now for $179.

Why the Intel Core i5-12600K is a great gaming CPU

Even without this Prime Day deal, the Intel Core i5-12600K is still worth buying at its usual listing price. I've been using it inside my main gaming PC for around three months now, replacing an AMD setup with a vastly more powerful Ryzen 9 7950X. Some would consider this a downgrade, but the Ryzen 9 family of processors is far too power-hungry for my gaming hobby. Unless you're really pushing 4K with everything enabled in games, you can easily get by with an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 chip.

That's where the Core i5-12600K came into play. We positively reviewed this processor right here on XDA-Developers and found it to be the best value chip for gaming. There are 6 P-cores and 4 E-cores with the former having Hyperthreading support. This creates 16 threads for the OS and games to utilize. The chip itself has a TDP rating of just 125W, though this can push up to 150W when boosting. It's not too much heat and the 360mm AIO is more than capable of handling the load.

Whether I'm carefully constructing a wooden box home in Terraria, smashing skulls in Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord, or setting up a galactic empire in X4: Foundations, the Intel Core i5-12600K is up to the job and can easily keep up with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. Even with a 49-inch ultrawide 21:9 display, I never find performance dip below 60 frames per second.

Replicate my gaming PC build with these Prime Day deals

I enjoy multiple gaming sessions every week on the main system, which consists of an Intel Core i5-12600K processor sat atop an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero. There's an RTX 4070 from MSI installed with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1000W power supply. Storing the OS and most-used apps and games on a rapid SK hynix P41 2TB drive is great for performance with a 2TB Samsung SATA SSD taking everything else.

If you'd like to replicate my gaming PC build and enjoy butter-smooth 1440p gameplay, I've put together a list of all the other parts inside my system. Some of them are on sale for Prime Day, allowing you to build a capable PC for less. Not all the components inside my PC are on sale, so some of the parts are at full price in the list below. We're rounding up the best deals for SSDs, CPUs, and GPUs for Prime Day.