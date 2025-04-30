One of the issues with any home lab situation is that you often run out of funds before you run out of ideas, and that's a problem. Maybe you want to put in some extra managed switches to test out routing between VLANs, or play with a router you know will be one you run into at work. Whatever your reasoning, the want doesn't always mesh with the means, but that's okay.

What if I told you there's a way to virtualize almost any hardware configuration you want, as long as you can find the YAML files describing how they operate. That has a huge range of Cisco and other hardware, from routers, to firewalls, to switches, and more, that you can drag-and-drop into network diagrams with ease. It's not perfect, but it gives you a great learning platform with minimal setup.

It's called GNS3, and it's kind of a middleware for starting and running virtual machines that virtualize various networking appliances. You can make network diagrams and have them route packets around as if they were physical hardware. It's pretty awesome, even if it needs a UI overhaul for the 21st century. I use it to play with home lab ideas before planning new hardware purchases. It's also one of the best places to study for your CCNA or CCNP exams, as you can get the images for a bunch of Cisco appliances for relatively cheap, and import them into the program to simulate with.

GNS3 is awesome

Built for CCNA students, this software package lets you virtualize your home lab