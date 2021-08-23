My HUAWEI App: Updated for Support and Community

HUAWEI is condensing some of its most useful service and community apps into one new app. This app is called My HUAWEI and can be downloaded from the HUAWEI AppGallery. This new app has a strong focus on connecting HUAWEI fans with each other, by providing a great mobile portal into the official HUAWEI community. Service features are also present which will help you find support for your specific device.

How to Update to the new My HUAWEI App

My HUAWEI app comes in the form of an update to your existing Support app. When you update the Support app, it will change into the new My HUAWEI app. There are several ways to get this new update.

1. Auto-update: If you have enabled the “Auto-update apps” feature in your AppGallery, the Support app will be updated to My HUAWEI when the new app is available.

2. Manual Update: Search for Support app in AppGallery, and tap “Update” to install the latest My HUAWEI.

3. Manual Install: Search for My HUAWEI in AppGallery to download the app.

Once the update is complete, you will see the title of the support app change. The new title will show “My HUAWEI”. Once you launch the new app, you’ll be greeted with a TOS that you’ll need to agree to. After you’ve completed that step, you are ready to go.

There are five tabs at the bottom of the app which will help you get around. The home app will display news and links relevant to you. Use the Store tab to shop HUAWEI’s current deals and the latest new devices. The community tab brings you to the forum discussions happening among other HUAWEI fans. Support will help you find solutions to common problems, device service options, and video clips related to your phone. Then the last tab is your profile page, where you can easily keep track of your personal details and change them as needed.

This new app is able to consolidate several previous HUAWEI apps into one. This will help you keep your home screen cleaner, and have an easier time finding any HUAWEI-related information.

We thank HUAWEI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.