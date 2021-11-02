Download the My HUAWEI App for your Chance to Win One of Ten Prizes

Don’t miss this huge HUAWEI giveaway for your chance to pick up some awesome prizes. By using the form below, you can get the new My HUAWEI app which gives you access to the HUAWEI Carnival event. There are plenty of fun activities that can lead to even more prizes, inside the app.

When you get started with the activities below, you can have the chance to win the following prizes:

3x- HUAWEI Nova 9

3x- HUAWEI Watch 3

3x- Matebook X Pro 2021

Win 10 Huawei Prizes!



Complete each task to earn more points, which will increase your chance of winning a prize. If you’re picked as a winner, in order to redeem the prize, you must write a review of the My Huawei app in App Gallery and send us a screenshot of your review. Good luck!

