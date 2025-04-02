For years, I was deeply invested in the Microsoft ecosystem. From emails to documents, it was a familiar setup on all my devices. But as I learned about data ownership and digital control, a sense of unease began to grow. I realized I wanted more than just convenience. That’s when I discovered Proton. This post details my journey from the familiar world of Microsoft to the open and privacy-centric ecosystem of Proton. I will explain why I made the switch and why I haven’t looked back.

Why I traded Microsoft for Proton

There were several perks

My decision to switch from the Microsoft ecosystem to Proton wasn’t solely due to privacy concerns. After all, Microsoft, too, has a solid reputation for protecting user data. My biggest problem has been syncing speeds. Being an active user of Microsoft 365, I mainly rely on OneDrive to sync notebooks, documents, media, and other files on all my devices, including the MacBook Pro, Windows desktop, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Pixel 8.

However, lately, the sync speeds have been a hit-and-miss. I have lost several notebook edits and document changes due to that. Another crucial factor was Microsoft's aggressive push for Copilot integration and the price hikes for Microsoft 365. It felt like Microsoft prioritizing its AI-driven agenda over user choice.

Due to its blazing fast syncing speeds, I did consider Google Workspace apps. But I wanted a solution that strikes the perfect balance between features and privacy, and that’s where I stumbled upon Proton. I signed up for a 30-day trial, and my overall experience has been surprisingly positive.

Highly focused on privacy

Shield your online identity

Let’s go over the obvious advantages of using Proton apps over Microsoft 365. Whether you use Proton Mail, Calendar, Docs, or Pass, all your data is encrypted on your device before it’s transferred to Proton’s servers. The company itself can’t access or read your data. I often deal with confidential files and documents, and such a privacy structure gives me peace of mind.

The best part about the Proton ecosystem is its open-source nature. Any researcher or security expert can audit the source code and confirm the company’s end-to-end encryption claims. Unlike Google, Proton services do not rely on advertising, which eliminates the need to collect user data for targeted ads.

Feature-packed Proton apps

They aren’t just watered down version of Microsoft counterparts