Notion has been my go-to solution for jotting down meeting notes, adding digital entries for daily reflections, creating different databases, and more. While its flexible and all-in-one approach is appealing, my Notion setup started to show cracks as my needs grew and workflow evolved. That’s why I started hunting for an alternative and stumbled upon Obsidian – a knowledge base built on the foundation of plain text files.

My Obsidian experiment quickly turned into a full-fledged migration, and it continues to impress me with its offline-first approach, features, customization, and pricing structure. In this post, I will share the key factors that initiated my transition from Notion to Obsidian and why I’ve never once regretted my decision.

Why I switched from Notion

A major drawback of Notion is its absence of a genuine offline mode. Last month, while traveling to my hometown, I went through several remote areas. During this time, I was unable to open or access my Notion workspace because there was no internet connection.

This limitation wasn’t apparent since I mostly work from my home office setup, but now, after such an experience, it feels like a dealbreaker.

The company has recently introduced new features like charts, forms, dashboards, and automation, indicating a focus on professionals, businesses, and startups, thereby neglecting other critical requests from Notion users.

Finding a Notion alternative

As you may have guessed, a true offline mode was high on my priority list when looking for a Notion alternative. During my research, I stumbled upon some of the capable software solutions like Joplin, Anytype, Heptabase, and more. However, among them, I settled with Obsidian due to its built-in canvas, graphs, rich, extensive support, and vibrant community. Here are some of the key Obsidian features that have hooked me on the platform.

A true offline solution

No surprises here - Obsidian supports a true offline mode. When you first create a vault in Obsidian, you can pick a local or a cloud location (OneDrive, Google Drive, or Box) to store your notes, and either way, you can go ahead without worrying about internet connectivity. You don't need to preload Obsidian vaults or pages to use the program offline either. Simply fire up your Obsidian vault and start taking notes with all the essential features.

Once your device connects to the internet, the system automatically syncs the changes. Even if I'm on an airplane or in a distant location, I can confidently access my Obsidian vaults without hesitation.

Markdown support

Obsidian uses a Markdown language to format your notes. Markdown uses different signs like hashtags (#), brackets, plus, minus, asterisks, and others to format your notes like a pro. You can add block quotes, divide content with horizontal rules, highlight sentences, create tables, add footnotes, create task lists, insert code blocks, and a lot more without even lifting your fingers from the keyboard.

Markdown does have a learning curve. However, once you overcome that initial phase, it becomes very enjoyable to use. Since it’s a widely-recognized language (even Google Docs supports it), you can open your Obsidian files with any software of your choice. Like Notion, Obsidian also supports the ‘/’ command to access useful features like split view, export options, file properties, and more.

Since Notion lets you export your notes in Markdown format, it's easy to import your existing notes into an Obsidian vault.

Feature-packed solution

Compared to Notion, Obsidian may feel basic at first glance. But for personal use, it comes with ample features to replace any Notion setup. You can use a split view to open a couple of files simultaneously for multitasking. It also gives you the ability to connect notes, a graph view to visualize the relationship between your notes, an infinite canvas to brainstorm ideas, tag support, and more.

Overall, you have ample options to format, organize, and visualize your notes. The capability to connect related notes can significantly enhance productivity for researchers, students, professors, and others.

A robust free plan

Most all-in-one productivity apps charge a double-digit monthly subscription plan. Surprisingly, Obsidian is completely free to download and use. A couple of advanced features, like the ability to publish your notes on the web and end-to-end encryption, are behind a paywall, though. That said, most users should be completely fine with the free plan.

As for syncing your Obsidian vaults across devices, you can skip the company’s paid Sync add-on and use one of the cloud storage services of your choice to get the job done.

Customization and flexibility

Here is where Obsidian truly shines over Notion. As much as I like Notion’s block editor, the overall software isn’t quite customizable. You can’t change icons, the typography options are limited, and the theming options only support dark and light tones.

Obsidian has a dedicated theme store to change the entire look of the app with a single click. You can also explore the plugins store to extend Obsidian’s functionality further. Check out my separate list of top plugins to supercharge your Obsidian workflow.

From Notion to Obsidian: My one-way trip

While Notion shines with third-party app integrations, automation, and real-time collaboration, Obsidian truly aligns with my way of thinking and working. Unlike Notion, it also gives me a sense of ownership and control over my digital space. I recommend trying Obsidian — you might find it as valuable as I did.

If you are still of two minds about switching from your Notion setup to Obsidian, check out our dedicated comparison to find all the differences between the two.