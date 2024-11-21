OneNote has been my loyal companion for jotting down notes, brainstorming ideas, building projects, and organizing my digital life. However, as my workflow grew, its limitations became quite apparent. While looking for OneNote alternatives, I stumbled upon Notion, but a lack of offline mode and web-based mobile apps turned out to be a deal-breaker. That’s when I discovered UpNote, a breath of fresh air with its elegant design, advanced features, and blazing-fast performance.

This is the story of how I finally found the perfect note-taking companion and bid farewell to OneNote for good.

Why I switched from OneNote

I use both a MacBook Pro and a Windows desktop in my workflow, and I can’t recall how many times OneNote failed to sync my notes with the latest changes across them. As my OneNote notebooks accumulate numerous entries, I require a system that allows me to pin or organize them efficiently using tags. The export options are also quite limited compared to other solutions.

Here is where I felt that OneNote was inadequate for me, and I started exploring alternatives. In addition to being a cross-platform solution with a lifetime plan, there are several compelling reasons to choose UpNote over other alternatives.

7 Robust theme support

While UpNote doesn’t win any awards in terms of user interface, the company has nailed the theming engine. In addition to the standard dark and light themes, you can select various accent colors to alter the appearance of the entire app with a single click. Furthermore, when creating a notebook, you have the option to add one of the built-in covers or import one from your PC or Mac.

6 UpNote Spaces

UpNote Spaces gives you much-needed flexibility to manage your work and personal notes. These are basically dedicated workspaces within the app where you can have a space for ‘Work,’ ‘Personal,’ and another for ‘Creative Projects.' You can make spaces for specific purposes, keep your notes organized, and prevent them from becoming a jumbled mess.

There is also an option to lock individual spaces with a password for added security and peace of mind. It’s a must-have feature for your finance-related spaces, work projects, and personal journals.

5 Detailed note info

Unlike OneNote, UpNote offers a handy info panel to glance over a detailed overview of your note’s metadata. You can view the note creation date, the latest update and synced time, and track your progress effectively. It also provides a detailed breakdown of your note's length, including characters, words, sentences, and paragraphs. This is invaluable for writers, students, or anyone with word count goals.

My favorite add-on is Table of Contents, which makes it easy to navigate long notes and jump to specific sections.

UpNote's tagging system offers a flexible and powerful way to organize your notes beyond the confines of notebooks or spaces. You can think of them as digital labels that you can attach to your notes, allowing you to categorize and retrieve relevant notes in no time. You can simply type # and enter a tag name (#XDA, #finance, #Framer), and UpNote will automatically create the tag and add it to your tag list.

By combining tags with UpNote's Spaces and powerful search functionality, you have a robust system for organizing thousands of notes effectively.

3 Advanced features

Close

UpNote has some really thoughtful features that streamline note-taking and make it a joy to use. For example, you can pin important notes to the top of your space or notebook, allowing you to find what you need quickly. You can also mark specific notes as favorites and create a separate list of the most valuable notes across all notebooks.

Other features include collapsible sections to organize long notes, a slash command to access a menu of quick actions, and a bunch of customization options to fine-tune the appearance of your notes with different fonts, specific line spacing, length, paragraph spacing, and more.

2 Blazing fast sync speeds

Here is where UpNote truly surprised me. Whether you're jotting down notes on your phone during your commute or working on a detailed project on your laptop, UpNote ensures your notes are seamlessly updated across all your devices in the blink of an eye. I can't say the same about OneNote.

I don’t have to go through frustrating delays or worry about whether I have the latest version of a note. I can focus on capturing ideas, knowing that my notes are always safely stored and accessible on all devices.

1 Markdown support and export options

Unlike other OneNote alternatives (looking at you, Evernote), UpNote doesn’t lock you down with a proprietary note extension. It embraces Markdown, which combines simplicity with powerful formatting capabilities. Markdown support also unlocks a range of export options, allowing you to seamlessly share your notes in various formats like PDF, HTML, and plain text.

This flexibility allows your notes to be accessed and shared with others efficiently.

Goodbye OneNote, hello UpNote

The switch from OneNote to UpNote wasn’t just about a new app; it was about finding a note-taking environment that keeps up with my ever-evolving needs and workflow. Before you jump the ship, let me highlight a couple of shortcomings of UpNote. It doesn’t support basic math calculations where you can write a formula and type = at the end to get results. UpNote lacks drawing tools as well.

You are also up for disappointment if you were hoping for an AI model in UpNote. If that’s a dealbreaker for you, go over our separate listicle to find the top AI note-taking apps.