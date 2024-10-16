The Mac menu bar serves as the command center for managing my digital life. The default menu bar items leave a lot to be desired, though. And here is where third-party apps come into play. Over time, I have curated a collection of tools that quietly work in the background to keep me organized and efficient. From seamless file syncing and secure password management, to monitoring system performance, here are the nine marvels that have earned a permanent spot on my Mac menu bar.

9 OneDrive

Check your sync status for Microsoft 365 files

As a Microsoft 365 subscriber, OneDrive is an essential part of my workflow. Since my plan comes with 1TB of OneDrive storage, I rely on Microsoft’s cloud solution to store and sync important files and media across all my devices. With a dedicated OneDrive icon in the menu bar, I can simply click on it to glance over my recent files, open the folder in Finder, open preferences, and pause syncing temporarily.

8 NearDrop

An AirDrop alternative for Android users

NearDrop is a must-have app for Android and Mac users. If you frequently transfer images and videos from your Android phone to a Mac, simply use NearDrop to get the job done. When NearDrop is running in the background, pick photos and videos on your Android phone, select Quick Share, and send them to your Mac wirelessly. It’s more convenient than using a cable or any cloud storage solution.

7 1Password

My go-to password manager

While Apple offers a native Passwords app on Mac, it’s still basic at best. Among the third-party password manager apps, 1Password remains my go-to pick for several reasons. 1Password is available on all platforms and supports multiple categories like Secure Notes, Credit Cards, Identities, Documents, Bank accounts, and more. You can also create different vaults for specific purposes.

As for password entries, you can add text, URL, email, one-time password, attach a file, and much more.

6 CleanShot X

Take screenshots like a pro

While the default screenshot tool does the job just fine, it doesn’t meet the needs of advanced users. Here is where third-party alternatives like CleanShot X come into play. You can take a screenshot, glance over the preview, and select it to open a feature-rich editor.

You can annotate it, add text, insert gradient backgrounds, blur confidential information, pin important content, and more. It also comes with a robust screen recording tool. It’s a must-have tool for someone who takes a lot of screenshots or records tutorials, for example.

5 AlDente

Improve your Mac battery health

I usually keep my devices for five years. While macOS comes with Optimized Battery Charging to improve battery health, it’s still hit-and-miss. I use a third-party tool like AlDente to limit the device charge to 80%. It shows overall capacity, maximum capacity, battery condition, cycle count, and more. It offers a bunch of customization options to tweak the charging setup on your Mac.

4 QuitAll

Quickly quit

QuitAll is a simple yet incredibly useful app that lives in my Mac's menu bar and gives me the power to quit all open applications with a single click. We've all been there: switching between countless windows, apps piling up, and your Mac starting to slow down. Instead of manually closing each app one by one, QuitAll swoops in to save the day. There is also an option to force quit an app if a specific program is not responding.

3 ExpressVPN

Create a private browsing experience

A VPN app is another essential part of my workflow. I often need to access apps and services that aren’t available in my region. Among all the VPN services, I use ExpressVPN to unlock access to such apps. It also encrypts my internet traffic and masks the IP address to create a private connection. With a dedicated shortcut in the menu bar, I can enable or disable an ExpressVPN connection, change region, and open preferences in no time.

2 iStat Menus

Monitor your system

iStat Menus is a compact yet extremely powerful system monitor in my Mac's menu bar. It offers real-time data on my Mac's performance, helping me monitor essential stats without crowding the screen with hefty apps. There are three shortcuts to monitor my Mac’s memory, CPU, and SSD performance with a single click. All menu items are designed neatly and offer ample information. As usual, it’s packed with customization options to change the look as you wish.

1 Raycast

A robust Spotlight Search alternative

Raycast is, without a doubt, my most used Mac app. It replaces Spotlight Search and opens up a host of possibilities on your Mac. You can create quicklinks to visit your frequently used websites, use the powerful clipboard, jot down quick notes, enable window management, explore extensions that you can store to directly access specific functions of your favorite apps, and much more right from a floating search window. Check out my dedicated post below to learn more about Raycast.

Complete your Mac experience

It’s sufficient to say that the Mac’s menu bar is the unsung hero of my workflow. With these nine apps, I have transformed a simple strip of icons into a personalized productivity hub. With some inspiration from my preferred apps, you can enhance your overall Mac experience in no time. Check out our dedicated guide if you want to explore other productivity apps on your Mac.