My notebook has been a trusted companion to jot down quick to-dos, half-finished thoughts, and fleeting ideas. Lately, my notebook has been gathering dust, replaced by a shiny new digital note-taking tool. It’s not that my notebook isn’t good at its job. As my workflow evolves and my habits shift, the limitations of a physical notebook have become increasingly evident.

Now, my pen and paper combo has been replaced by a sleek note-taking tool. In this post, I will discuss the top seven digital features that have completely spoiled me.

7 The never-ending canvas

This is one area where digital tools truly shine over a physical notebook. Whether you use OneNote, Evernote, Obsidian, UpNote, or even Google Docs, you have an infinite canvas to play with. Your ideal workspace stretches on forever, giving you much-needed space to store all your thoughts, meeting notes, and ideas. You no longer need to flip through dozens of pages to get the job done.

You can also move your ideas around, create sections, and even rearrange things as your thinking develops. Overall, you have better control over how your thoughts flow on your canvas. Some apps like Obsidian and Roam Research also offer graph views to visualize your thinking and see the connections between notes.

6 Ctrl + F (cmd + F) is my best friend

Let’s be honest. We have all been there – flipping through countless pages in our notebooks, trying to find that one vital piece of information. Enter the Ctrl + F function, the digital note-taker’s best friend. It’s a simple yet effective way to unlock instant search, making those paper chases a thing of the past.

Whether you want to find meeting details, travel itinerary, flight details, or bank account information, your essential data is just one keyboard shortcut away. You can also assign tags to organize your notes effectively and even utilize OCR (Optical Character Recognition) to search through your handwritten notes.

Even the die-hard physical notebook fans can’t deny the advantage of hyperlinks in digital note-taking apps. These hyperlinks transform your digital notebooks and turn them into a dynamic network of information.

I frequently connect my meeting notes to project plans and also link online research notes on a specific page for better analysis, something that’s not possible in a standard notebook. Some note-taking solutions also let you create a personal repo with dynamic databases. It’s like having a personal Wikipedia to explore ideas, link concepts, and dive into any topic of interest.

Sometimes, I try to replicate this in my notebook with arrows and page numbers, but let’s face it, it can't match the ease of hyperlinks.

4 A built-in calculator

This is another neat productivity trick where I find digital note-taking apps superior to standard notes. Applications like OneNote and Apple Notes support math calculations out of the box. When I’m jotting down and calculating travel expenses, invoice bills, or monthly subscriptions, I need to use a physical calculator with my basic notebook.

However, with the flexibility of a built-in calculator, I can simply type the equation in OneNote, enter = at the bottom, and hit enter to get the final answer instantly. Nowadays, even my calculator is gathering dust next to my notebook.

3 Backups as secure as Fort Knox

Now, let’s go over a couple of handy add-ons that a physical notebook can’t match. Cloud syncing allows me to access my notes from any location and on any device. Most note-taking apps also support version history, which allows me to travel back in time and retrieve a deleted paragraph.

As for confidential and private notes, I can enable password-protection via biometrics, or even toggle on end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to keep prying eyes away. That’s surely more secure than my desk drawer.

2 Multimedia maestro

With my evolved workflow, it’s finally time to bid goodbye to the limitations of text and embrace the world of multimedia. Digital note-taking apps give me the flexibility to insert images, videos, audio recordings, and much more on an infinite canvas. With such a neat integration, my digital notes have become more dynamic, expressive, and truly my own.

1 Collaboration king

Gone are the days when you had to share your handwritten notes with your group for brainstorming. With seamless sharing on digital note-taking tools, I can simply create one space for all users to access. It enables real-time collaboration and communication, which elevates productivity to the next level.

When it comes to real-time sharing, my notebook can't hold a candle to the power of collaborative digital note-taking.

My notebook is green with envy

While I still occasionally use a notebook to capture brilliant ideas (or so I think), I quickly scan and upload them to my OneNote notebook. Although I will always have a soft spot for the tactile experience of pen and paper, I can’t deny the power and convenience of digital note-taking tools. If you are in the market for a note-taking solution, check out my separate post to keep several things in mind so that you don’t end up with the wrong tool for your workflow.