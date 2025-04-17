I pressed the power button on my PC tower, and almost immediately, there was a loud pop. The lights in the room went out as the breaker tripped, and the smell of burning electronics emanated from my PC. My heart sank immediately as worst-case scenarios started running through my mind. I thought about how irreplaceable my GPU is and my brand-new 9800X3D that I had just spent my hard-earned money on.

I prayed to whoever would listen that it was just a PSU failure, and I hoped that the PSU did its job protecting my other components. It was a nerve-wracking 24 hours until I could replace my ~4.5-year-old EVGA Gold 850W with a Corsair RM1000x, and the wash of relief that came over me after I installed it and everything turned on was immense. I feel like I got lucky, and this incident changed how I'll approach PSUs forever. Here are the things I'll do differently now for the rest of my PC-building days.

Related 6 features to look for when buying a new PSU Here are the most important things to look out for when buying a new PSU for your PC

High wattage, high margin of error

I'll admit that I'll be overbuying wattage from now on