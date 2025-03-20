For the longest time, I've hated making handwritten notes. Okay, that's an understatement—it should be "since forever." I welcomed the digital age, although it came too late for me to avoid handwriting my notes in school. I do the bulk of my writing with a Topre HHKB keyboard that goes with me everywhere, so I don't have to deal with adjusting to another keyboard.

However, getting out my keyboard to take notes isn't always possible; typing on my phone is terrible, and I still hate paper and pen notes because I lose everything. I absolutely love E Ink, though, and one particular E Ink tablet has kept me organized since the end of 2022. While I don't have the color display that our EIC Rich Woods enjoys, the ReMarkable 2 has been my tried and tested companion for years.

6 It's always ready

E Ink gives you astonishing battery life, and there's no boot sequence