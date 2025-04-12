Your Synology network-attached storage (NAS) device may be designed for stashing files and backups, and maybe running an app or two, but it can become an incredibly versatile piece of kit with Docker containers. I started my home lab journey years ago with nothing more than a Synology NAS, and if I were to start fresh today, here are all the containers I would be running to create the ultimate NAS.

7 Portainer

Manage containers on your Synology NAS