We're now on the back half of Amazon's Prime Day two-day event, but the deals keep rolling in. While we've been focusing heavily on PC accessories and full-built computers — including the best Prime Day laptop deals — there are plenty of smart home gadgets to check out.

Everything from smart lights to dehumidifiers to ice makers are on sale, but this myQ Chamberlain smart garage controller specifically caught my eye. As someone who personally knows a few people who worry too much about whether their garage door is open while they're at work or on vacation, I'm probably going to pick up a couple for gifts.

Why buy the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control?

The myQ Chamberlain smart garage controller is the perfect tool for anyone who spends time away from home worrying about the status of their garage door. It works with most garage door openers that have photoelectric sensors, as well as sectional garage doors. It uses Wi-Fi to communicate, and you can control it with myQ app, giving you access from anywhere.

You can set door-close schedules to ensure it's always closed at night, and it can even control the garage lights. You'll receive activity notifications, you can set up guest accounts for visitors, and it works perfectly for frequent Amazon shoppers thanks to key-in access.

If you often find yourself worrying about the garage door, this should make for an ideal gadget. At this price it should even make a great gift. It's always a relatively affordable gadget, but Prime Day has it down to $19.