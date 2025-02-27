People often misunderstand the term "bottlenecks," but that's mainly due to the misinformation they tend to find on the internet. This leads to them overcomplicating things and spending money on the wrong hardware. If you browse some Reddit threads, you'll see people constantly arguing about CPU and GPU bottlenecks, and while some of them are right, you'll also notice many pointing out that it's the worst thing that can happen to a PC.

A bottleneck doesn't mean your PC isn't capable. You could have the fastest CPU in the market paired with the fastest GPU you can buy and still experience some bottlenecks in certain scenarios — like gaming at a lower resolution. So, let's discuss some myths about CPU and GPU bottlenecking and clear the confusion.

5 Your CPU is the main culprit

Other components, like your RAM and GPU, can hold your PC back