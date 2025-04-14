With the launch of new CPUs or GPUs, if there's one thing consumers wait for the most, it's gaming benchmarks. Seeing how the latest and greatest pieces of silicon perform in the latest titles seems so scintillating that we can't look away, even if many of us have no intention of buying a new CPU or GPU any time soon. However, many users still believe in the myths surrounding benchmarking.

Benchmarking a new CPU or GPU is based on a set of rules and restrictions due to the nature of hardware testing. Many gamers, however, misunderstand the reasons behind these rules, and end up confusing themselves and others. Concepts like bottlenecks, CPU and GPU dependency, and low-resolution testing are often mired in mistruths, requiring some good ol' fashioned myth-busting.

Related 10 best games for benchmarking a gaming PC If you want to break in a new gaming PC, Crysis isn’t going to cut it anymore.

5 It always depends on the game being tested

CPU-bound vs. GPU-bound