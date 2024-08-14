It seems just about everything you purchase nowadays is "smart" in some way. I'm now keeping my fluids topped up using a WaterH smart water bottle. It connects to my phone, which has an app to track how much water I'm drinking each day. It's one of the best smart devices I've used since I'm notoriously bad at drinking H2O. However, not every device needs to be connected and I can understand some of the fears people may have with an ever more interconnected world. To ease your mind, here are some myths about the Internet of Things (IoT) you shouldn't be concerned about.

1 IoT isn't a waste of time

To some, the Internet of Things involves getting a device online without cabling. As soon as your smartphone handshakes with your router and is assigned an IP address, you're rocking an IoT device! Congratulations ... but that's unfortunately not the case. Firstly, an IoT device can be connected to infrastructure and services with or without cables. Second, an IoT device will require software and backend support to make everything work. Going from design to implementation can involve complexities that require careful consideration.

Depending on the IoT project, external factors, geographical location, power sourcing, and networking capabilities, how one uses IoT to form a solution will differ greatly. This could be as simple as creating a smart HVAC system or launching an entire solar array in a remote location.

2 IoT shouldn't be any less safe

Security is always a concern when technology is involved. GDPR and other government initiatives are set to protect the general public from corporations and other parties misusing data. Maintaining privacy over personal data is vital and for IoT, there are several ways we can work on enhancing protections. Existing infrastructure that encrypts data as it moves between devices and the cloud can be adapted, new legislation can be passed, additional security frameworks can be developed, and a better understanding of basic security protocols can be offered to the public.

3 IoT is not the Wild West

The Internet of Things isn't like AI where there's very little oversight. We could very well be creating a real-life version of Skynet but for the IoT, it's interconnected hardware. We already utilize various technologies that leverage this idea, including RFID tags. The means to create a truly connected world are already present, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and IPv6. Arm is laying the foundations for low-power, connected devices with shared technologies for seamless networking. Wireless networking is continuing to develop with Wi-Fi 7 and 6LoWPAN.

There are also standard bodies across the world to keep tabs on development and ensure everything can communicate with other hardware. The IEEE is at hand with the W3C, ISA, and IPSO alliance to name a few organizations. These bodies include politicians, manufacturers, service providers, and vendors to better understand roadmaps and work together to create a better future. Contrary to what people may assume when hearing the IoT and connected devices, you won't have an array of cameras around your home, recording 24/7 for some nefarious corporation. Not unless you want to.

4 IoT isn't such an extreme idea

Most of the technology that can be improved through additional services is already present inside our homes. Think smart lighting and heating controls. Alexa can help you manage your Philips Hue (and other named brands) bulbs, but through the IoT, you could add sensors to automate various features. Instead of having to manually adjust controls, you could allow for hardware to interact with existing frameworks to make those changes for you — even if they're available on your phone.

We're already more connected than ever and spend more time staring at a screen. A new way to help us manage our technologically enriched lives could aid us in more ways, such as allowing for better social interactions without a phone. Smartphones, wearables, and other devices are great for interacting with data using a GUI, but most of the processing and other IoT heavy lifting will be handled by external services and systems.

Related I created my own smart home hub, and I kind of love it Oftentimes, writing tutorials for XDA involves me doing things I would never normally do, or things I simply have to undo after I've done all the testing. But last week, I was asked to write about how to turn an old PC into a smart home hub, and to my surprise, the process of setting up Home Assistant was very rewarding. After setting up my own server, all my Google speakers and Chromecast were already on the list so I could manage playback on those devices. But with some work later on, I even added full-blown TV remotes for both of my smart TVs, which really turned this from a fun little side project into an actual useful tool. It even supports Wake-on-LAN magic packets, so I can also turn the TVs on after a bit of extra setup. I don't yet have a ton of smart devices in my home, but I love how I can have all these things in one place, and what's more, running locally so I don't need an internet connection for everything. Do you use Home Assistant? What kind of devices have you set up

5 IoT won't take your job

Machines have been replacing human roles for decades. IoT devices won’t speed this up, nor will it slow the process. Tasks that do not fall under routine work will more than likely be safe from automation, regardless of whether AI and IoT are involved. Technology is becoming more capable, but we will still hit a limit to what is possible through rules and guidelines before human intervention is required.

IoT is still new but it's here to stay

You may not like it, but the world continues to evolve and change. Technology is entwined with humanity and our survival now effectively depends on the very machine sand coding we've perfected over recent decades. IoT has the potential to take this notion further, enhancing our lives and making daily tasks more enjoyable or less mundane. You don't have to jump head-first into the IoT sea but standing on the shoreline can give you a glimpse of what could be possible with the right tools.