A redundant array of independent (or inexpensive) disks (RAID) is a collection of physical drives pooled together using virtualization technology to create one or more logical units for the purpose of storing data. Unlike a drive or two inside your desktop or laptop PC, a RAID consists of two or more drives combined to create storage pools that vary in size, with redundancy built into the array. Should one (or more, depending on the RAID) drive fail, the RAID should be able to recover from it without losing data, but there are some myths surrounding RAID that you may believe.

5 All RAID levels offer the same redundancy

RAID 0 won't save you a single bit