Ethernet connections are the veteran workhorse of networking and connectivity. A beautiful web of copper and high-density polyethylene runs through the walls of our homes, apartments, and office buildings. If you're like me and hardwire everything you can, then you probably have devices from your PC to your printer wired up with Ethernet. One of the troubles with long-standing technological standards is the bevy of myths and misconceptions that crop up around it over the decades. Here are a few myths about Ethernet cables, specifically the RJ45 standard most of us use daily, that you may still believe.

3 Gold-plated Ethernet cables improve speed or performance

Save your money and skip the gold