USB Type-C has had a long and winding road in achieving proliferation of the standard. After all, mega-corporations like Apple fought the adoption of the plug type for as long as they could, until governments forced their hand. Today, USB-C is used in just about every consumer gadget, including laptops, phones and tablets, PC gaming peripherals, external drives, and everything in between. Even my Roku remote now charges via USB-C. While standardization has certainly been welcomed by consumers and consumer advocacy groups, it has led to some pervasive myths about the simple, flat connector over the years. These are the most common myths about USB-C that should go the way of the Lightning connector.

4 Thunderbolt and USB-C are the same thing

Most modern Thunderbolt ports use USB-C, but not all USB-C ports are Thunderbolt ports