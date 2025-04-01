AMD EXPO (EXtended Profiles for Overclocking) and Intel XMP (eXtreme Memory Profile) are both touted as surefire ways to get more performance out of your PC, but some PC enthusiasts may be apprehensive of enabling it. Basically, these are two different technologies that ultimately result in the same thing: overclocked memory. They're overclocking profiles with very little difference between them, so long as the memory you're using is certified to work with your motherboard.

With that said, there are a lot of myths surrounding both EXPO and XMP that you might be guilty of believing.

6 AMD EXPO and Intel XMP are completely different technologies

One significant misconception about these two technologies is that they are completely different from each other. In actuality, there are more similarities than differences. Both define a profile considered "stable" for a particular memory module, defining frequency, timings, and voltage. When you first turn on your PC with a memory module installed, the serial presence detect (SPD) chip tells your motherboard what specifications it has and what settings it should run at. An XMP or EXPO profile flips this around, where your motherboard will tell the memory module what it should run at instead.

JEDEC is the organization that developed the DDR standard, and what these profiles do is essentially overclock your RAM outside of the JEDEC standard. That doesn't mean it's unsafe; it's just that all RAM is made to a specification that it must meet the requirement of. That's also why you might see your newly-purchased DDR5 RAM pop up at 4000MHz before you enable XMP or EXPO, as the JEDEC standard defines it as DDR5-4000. There are standards that go all the way up to 8800MHz.

In the case of XMP, the big difference is that companies have to pay Intel for XMP licensing, as it's a closed standard. In contrast, AMD EXPO is an open standard that's royalty-free. You can define your own user profiles in both cases, but these standards are so alike that many RAM manufacturers simply use the same profile for both.