Buying a prebuilt PC gives you peace of mind by saving time, energy, and sometimes even money. Despite that, many people avoid getting a prebuilt PC because of half-truths and ancient presumptions. I have built custom rigs, used prebuilt PCs, and helped my family and friends purchase their laptops/desktops, and I can say with full assurance that in the current PC market scenario, many myths around prebuilt PCs don't hold up anymore.

Getting a prebuilt PC actually makes more sense in various scenarios. For instance, it might be the best way to begin your gaming journey. But if you have doubts about it, let me debunk some common misconceptions about prebuilt computers.

5 Buying prebuilt is always more expensive

Prebuilts can actually be cheaper, especially during sales

Source: Nvidia/AMD/Intel/PxHere

This might surprise many of you, but building your own PC isn't always the cheapest option. This has become especially true in recent times as the prices for GPUs and CPUs have skyrocketed. Even if some prebuilt PCs seem pricey, they have several benefits that justify their cost.

Big manufacturers buy in bulk and can bundle Windows licenses, customer support, and warranties — all of which you'd be paying for separately in a custom build. Plus, there's the time saved from not having to assemble and troubleshoot the system yourself.

If you're building a specific configuration or have access to discounted parts, DIY might save you a few bucks. But prebuilt PCs can even be cheaper during sales or promotions than building your own, especially when factoring in the cost of individual parts and shipping. So, assuming prebuilts are always overpriced just isn't accurate anymore.

4 Prebuilt PCs always use cheap components

Not every prebuilt is packed with no-name parts

This is probably the most persistent myth, and I get why. Years ago, some big-box retailers really did stuff their PCs with off-brand motherboards, underpowered PSUs, and RAM modules that came from who knows where. But times have changed.

These days, many prebuilt systems – especially those from reputable brands like HP, Lenovo, and more — use quality components from well-known names like NVIDIA, Intel, Gigabyte, Corsair, or Kingston. For example, many gaming prebuilt PCs come with high-performance GPUs like the NVIDIA RTX series or AMD Radeon RX series, paired with fast SSDs and ample RAM.

You'll often find brand-name GPUs, SSDs, and even coolers in the spec sheet. Still, if you have any doubts, it just takes a few minutes to look up the part numbers (which are usually listed in the product description or user reviews) to see what you're actually getting.

Yes, budget-tier systems will cut corners somewhere — it's unavoidable. But even then, it's not like they're loading your system with fire hazards. Basic doesn't automatically mean bad.

3 You can't game properly on a prebuilt PC

You absolutely can — in fact, many are designed specifically for gaming

Another big misconception about prebuilt PCs is that they are poor for gaming. However, modern prebuilt PCs are no longer just for office work or playing Solitaire. Gaming-focused prebuilts are everywhere now — from big names to boutique options. Brands like ASUS ROG, MSI, and CyberPowerPC specialize in gaming prebuilt PCs that are optimized for performance. These systems often come with features like RGB lighting, overclocked components, and advanced cooling, making them ideal for gamers.

I've personally used and tested multiple prebuilt gaming systems over the past few years, and performance has never been the bottleneck. Whether it's an RTX 4060 Ti rig or a Ryzen 8 system with a beefy cooler, you're looking at 1080p and 1440p gaming with high frame rates right out of the box — no assembly required.

Want 4K gaming or ray tracing? There are prebuilts for that, too. The trick is to focus on the GPU and power supply when browsing specs, and also, don't forget to factor in monitor resolution and refresh rate when making your decision. Also, to save a few bucks, don't go for a cheap gaming prebuilt.

2 Prebuilt PCs can't be upgraded

Most prebuilts today are as modular as custom rigs

Most Windows mini PCs can be upgraded using standard PC components.

Another classic myth. Many people still assume that buying a prebuilt means you're locked into that hardware forever. While some manufacturers (like older Dell and HP models) did use proprietary motherboards and power connectors, that's less common today, especially if you're buying from builders that target gamers or power users.

In fact, most mid-to-high-end prebuilts come with standard ATX or microATX motherboards, full-sized graphics cards, and off-the-shelf RAM sticks. That means you can swap in a better GPU, throw in extra RAM, upgrade the SSD, or even replace the PSU down the line without much hassle. I've done it myself multiple times.

The key is to check the case dimensions and motherboard form factor before you buy. If it's a compact or ultra-slim model, your upgrade options might be limited. But for a standard mid-tower? You've got plenty of room to grow.

1 Prebuilts are always loaded with bloatware

Many manufacturers now offer bloatware-free systems.

Bloatware, the pre-installed software that you don't need, is a common complaint about prebuilt PCs. We've all seen those older systems with trial antivirus programs, random media players, and sketchy toolbars pre-installed. That used to be a thing. But in 2025, most prebuilt PCs don't come with nearly as much junk. Brands like Microsoft's Surface lineup and boutique builders often provide a bloatware-free experience.

Windows 11 already trims down the amount of unnecessary pre-installed apps, and reputable prebuilt vendors, especially those targeting gamers, tend to ship relatively clean installations. You might still see McAfee or a manufacturer control center app (like Lenovo Vantage), but that's about it. And if you're like me, the first thing you do after unboxing is a clean installation of Windows anyway, just to ensure everything's exactly how you want it. Even if you don't want a clean install, have a quick visit to the Control Panel and uninstall all the unwanted apps.