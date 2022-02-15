N26 bank could introduce native cryptocurrency trading later this year

Fintech companies are all the rage in recent years, with players such as Curve, N26, and Revolut entering the space, especially in Europe. Revolut has blown up in some parts of Europe thanks to its approach to banking and additional perks rolled into one app such as stock trading and cryptocurrency trading, not to mention it was recently granted a European banking license, too. N26 is another pretty big fintech bank in Europe that has been fully licensed in Europe since 2016, and it’s more of a traditional bank with a digital focus. Feeling the heat from competitors though, it would appear that N26 is working on introducing native cryptocurrency trading from within its own app.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

N26 and cryptocurrency

Given N26’s more “traditional” focus on banking, it’s no surprise that it has taken this long for the company to come around to cryptocurrency. I was able to view portions of the app relating to crypto as shown in the above screenshots, but it’s not actually possible for me to buy any crypto. That part of the app doesn’t actually work and will immediately kick me to the last screenshot telling me that crypto isn’t available yet.

Even still, it would appear that there is some work being put into it. I was able to see enough to get an introduction into how it will work alongside some warnings. We can also see that it appears the bank will be partnering with Bitpanda for cryptocurrency purchases. Finally, it also says that there is “total fee transparency” for cryptocurrency exchange and that there will be a clear overview of portfolio progress available to see. N26 currently offers spending statistics and graphs for users with bank accounts, and this looks likely to be an extension of that.

Keep in mind that as is the nature of APK teardowns, there’s always the possibility that this feature won’t be released, that it’s just being internally tested, and it may even be shelved in the future. However, reports have suggested that N26 has wanted to enter the crypto space for a while and even intends to in 2022. In that case, this is very likely our first look at the feature before it launches later this year.

Thanks to PNF Software for providing us a license to use JEB Decompiler, a professional-grade reverse engineering tool for Android applications.