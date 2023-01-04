Nanoleaf already offers some of the most unique smart lights on the market, and it is only expanding that catalog at CES 2023 this week.

These days it seems that smart lights are a dime a dozen. But Nanoleaf has always stood out with its unique approach to the type and style of lighting fixtures it offers. If you've seen wall panel lights with vibrant colors and seamless transitions between colors in your favorite YouTube or gamer's videos, there's a good chance Nanoleaf makes them. With CES 2023 kicking off this week, it only makes sense that the company would have something new to show off — and does it ever. Nanoleaf is unveiling new products and updates of some existing ones to give smart lighting fans even more to be excited about in 2023.

Nanoleaf 4D

The new Nanoleaf 4D is a lighting system composed of a Screen Mirror Camera that mounts on top of or below your TV screen. It then watches what is happening on the display to extend the colors and brightness changes beyond the television's border and onto the wall behind it. This is done by pairing the camera, a new Sync+ technology, and a Matter-compatible LED light strip with 50 addressable lighting zones. By combining these smart devices, anything you watch on your TV is an instantly more immersive experience.

Your experience is further enhanced if you have other Nanoleaf products in your entertainment area. This is because you can combine all of your lights together and have them all sync with what's happening on your TV. The new Sync+ technology also brings dynamic lighting scenes to work across grouped Nanoleaf lights so that things like the "Aurora Borealis" or "Vibrant Sunrise" scenes are displayed across the entire room.

Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter Kit has a Q2 2023 launch timeframe and will have two kit options for televisions 55"-65" and 70"-80". Pricing has not yet been announced.

Sense+ Controls and "Nala" Automation Learning Assistant

Physical switches to control their lighting devices have been lacking from Nanoleaf's product portfolio. Well, not anymore. The new Sense+ Controls bring both hardwired and wireless controls for your lights. In addition to powering your lights off and on, you can also change the brightness level and change your pre-set scenes. Because this is Nanoleaf, the lights also act as a motion and ambient light, so you'll be able to find your light switch in the dark. In the spirit of seeing in the dark, Nanoleaf is also releasing an Essentials Sense Night Light that you to plug into an outlet in dark spaces so you can ensure you won't stub your toe on your way to the kitchen for a midnight snack again.

The new Nala Learning Bridge is helping to tie these lights and other Nanoleaf products. In addition to being a Thread Border Router, it can also be a night light by offering a light color-changing glow. But the magic happens thanks to "Nala," the Automations Learning Assistant. Nala is designed to "learn" your lighting preferences and routines to understand better how and when you like your home illuminated. The goal for Nala is to understand these things over time so that your Nanoleaf lights will always be just the way you like without you needing to do anything. Nanoleaf plans to update its existing Thread Border Routers to work as a Nala Bridge in the future. Those devices include Shapes, Elements, and Lines.

These Sense+ devices have a Q3 2023 launch window, with pricing still unannounced.

Nanoleaf Skylight

Adding a skylight to your home can be daunting for many people. But Nanoleaf is utilizing its experience in lighting panels to offer a new way to experience the feeling of natural lighting and more coming from above you — and it's called Nanoleaf Skylight. These large, square light panels can produce a range of natural lighting in addition to over 16 million colors for the perfect lighting ambiance. Like other Nanoleaf panels, they can be arranged in various ways to suit your home's aesthetic best. These can, of course, be used with pre-set scenes and custom ones you design on your own, sync to music, and even come with Sense+ sensors to enable motion detection and ambient lighting changes.

Look for pricing closer to the Q3 2023 launch window.

Essentials Bulbs and Lightstrips

To round out its lighting catalog, Nanoleaf has the Essential lineup that has the more "traditional" devices, such as light bulbs in various styles, a lightstrip, and a flush-mount light fixture. While Nanoleaf has already been offering most of these products for a couple of years, these refreshed models provide some improvements over the prior generations. Most significantly, the new Essential devices will be Matter-certified for better compatibility and connectivity with many of the best smart lights along, including other Nanoleaf products.

These new lights are set to launch in Q1 2023, with pricing due soon before release.