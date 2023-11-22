When it comes to robot vacuums and mops, Narwal’s rank up there as some of the best. Having won awards from Forbes, Time, and many more, Narwal has a history of not just excellence but innovation.

This Black Friday, you can get up to $700 off of Narwal products on Amazon or the official Narwal site. That’s an absolutely enormous discount that isn’t going to last forever, so capitalize now to get a high-end robot vacuum and mop at a bargain price. Don't miss out – grab your Narwal Freo now and transform your cleaning experience.

Introducing the Narwal Freo

The Narwal Freo is a robot vacuum and mop that goes above and beyond to completely revolutionize the way that you clean. It comes with a wide range of features designed specifically to make it one of the best robot vacuums on the market.

AI DirtSense™

The Narwal Freo features the world’s first implementation of DirtSense™. This technology uses Narwal Freo’s sensory arrays in conjunction with AI algorithms to detect stains as it cleans. As such, the Narwal Freo is able to identify areas that have stubborn stains and wash them multiple times to get rid of them.

This ensures that your house will always be clean, no matter how stubborn the stains are. It’s worth noting that DirtSense™ is exclusive to the Narwal Freo’s Freo Mode.

EdgeSwing™ cleaning for ultimate cleanliness

Also available in Freo Mode is another world’s first in EdgeSwing™. This technology uses a patented twisting motion to reposition the robot as it cleans. This motion allows the Narwal Freo to get to hard-to-reach edges and corners that other robot vacuums would miss.

What really sets this apart is when it is used in conjunction with Narwal Freo’s powerful vacuum effect. This suction is strong enough to pick up objects up to half an inch wide, such as spilled dog food or steel balls.

The Narwal Freo’s mop is just as impressive. Due to the fact that it uses two curved triangles instead of two perfect circles, there are no gaps in the middle where dirt and grime can slip through. The mops themselves are microfiber and can absorb a lot of stubborn stains without risking scratching to floors.

An all-in-one station

On top of this, the Narwal Freo takes care of itself thanks to its all-in-one station. This docking station comes with a ton of features such as automatic mop washing, water exchange, cleaning solution dispensing, hot air drying, dampness control, and more.

This means that the mops will always be fresh and clean and that you won’t need to be lugging filled-up tanks of water around and dumping out empty water. The Narwal Freo connects directly to your water pipeline to handle everything itself.

Narwal’s lowest prices ever

From the 20th of November through to the 3rd of December, you can save up to $700 on Narwal products.

You can pick up a Narwal Freo for $600 off if you use Amazon or Narwal’s official website through the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season. To make this even better, Narwal is offering an additional 50% off on the accessories pack, which is a further $100 of savings.

This deal is only available for a limited time, but it’s a huge discount on an incredible robot vacuum, so be sure to make the most of it. Hurry, as these unbeatable Black Friday deals are only available for a limited time.

Level up your Black Friday excitement and join the Narwal Black Friday Giveaway for a chance to win the Narwal Freo and $500 in Amazon Gift Cards. It's an extra layer of joy for your celebration!