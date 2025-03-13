Network-attached storage (NAS) devices are incredible machines but are also often misunderstood (no feelings hurt, thankfully). Many users who could actually derive a lot of value by installing a NAS steer clear of them assuming they are too complicated to use or are meant only for enterprises. But the truth is that a NAS is among the most flexible solutions that can help small businesses manage their files and home users set up their own Netflix-like streaming server using Plex.

Let’s break down the biggest myths that keep people from considering NAS and explain why they couldn’t be further from the truth.

7 NAS is only for large businesses

Breaking news: It’s not